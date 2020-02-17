[no-arrests-produced-in-yr-since-valentine’s-day-killings-of-two-males]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valentine’s Working day this calendar year marks one yr anniversaries of the killings of two men with out arrests of any suspects.

Gunfire erupted soon after a struggle at an condominium on Haley and Quincy streets in East Bakersfield.

The taking pictures killed an harmless bystander, Manuel Figueroa. The 57-calendar year-aged man was struck by gunfire as he walked out of a shop.

His loss of life sparked outrage with regional people rallying for an conclusion to gang violence.

Bakersfield police set out warrants for the arrests of two adult men — Elias and Antonio Maldonado. Law enforcement said Friday, they are even now attempting to identify them.

Anybody with information on their whereabouts is urged to simply call police at 327-7111.

Previously that working day past 12 months, the system of 27-calendar year-old Michael Rojas was found together Edison Highway, in an place just east of Early morning Generate.

The coroner confirmed two months afterwards Rojas was shot to demise.

A yr later on, the sheriff’s business has not announced any suspects in Rojas’ killing.

Any person with details can simply call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.

For both scenarios, if you have information and facts you can continue being nameless by contacting 661-322-4040.