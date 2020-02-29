[no-arrests-were-being-made-in-the-course-of-friday-night’s-dui-checkpoint-in-delano]

Information
Karen Cruz-Orduña
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Law enforcement Department carried out a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Friday evening.
The checkpoint was located inside the southbound lane of the 1000 block of Ellington Avenue involving 8 P.M. and two A.M.
According to DPD, a whole of 18 automobiles had been screened. No drivers had been further more evaluated or suspected of operating a auto when impaired.
The department issued 12 citations, ranging from a misdemeanor violations to traffic infractions.