[no-arrests-were-being-made-in-the-course-of-friday-night’s-dui-checkpoint-in-delano]

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Law enforcement Department carried out a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Friday evening.

The checkpoint was located inside the southbound lane of the 1000 block of Ellington Avenue involving 8 P.M. and two A.M.

According to DPD, a whole of 18 automobiles had been screened. No drivers had been further more evaluated or suspected of operating a auto when impaired.

The department issued 12 citations, ranging from a misdemeanor violations to traffic infractions.