no-bail-for-guy-billed-in-two-blue-line-robberies

An 18-year-previous Lawndale man charged in two robberies on CTA Blue Line trains in the previous thirty day period was order to be held without bail Tuesday.

Rickari Oneal was arrested Monday in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue immediately after police discovered him as the guy who punched a 30-year-outdated gentleman and stole his home aboard a Blue Line practice Feb. 13 near the Halsted stop, in accordance to Chicago law enforcement.

While in custody, Oneal also admitted to threatening a 17-calendar year-outdated boy with an implied weapon on a different Blue Line teach, law enforcement said. He allegedly punched him in the chest and took his belongings.

Oneal is billed with two counts of robbery and two counts of aggravated battery in a general public position, law enforcement said.

He appeared in bond court docket Tuesday and was purchased held with out bail, court docket records demonstrate. He is owing back again in courtroom March 3.

Previous 7 days, Chicago police declared that SWAT officers would start off patrolling CTA trains to get a deal with on growing mass transit violence.

Over-all criminal offense also has been creeping up on CTA residence for the past 5 a long time. There were six,321 reviews of crime last year, up from four,116 in 2015.