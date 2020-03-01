no-beach-booze-in-march-in-florida-spring-break-town

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Spring breakers be forewarned: you still can’t drink booze in March on the beach in a Florida town seeking to curb rowdy parties.
The Panama City News Herald reports that the month-long ban is paired with a 2 a.m. deadline to buy alcohol anywhere within city limits.
Panama City Police Chief Drew Whitman says zero-tolerance policy originally enacted in 2015 has helped the city transition from a national spring break hot-spot to a more family-friendly destination all year long.
Whitman says enforcing the ban includes extra officers on the beach, some on all-terrain vehicles.
Violators can be fined or even jailed.
