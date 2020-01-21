No begging or pleading – Republicans in the Senate are tried

You have probably now read an article about Mitch McConnell’s cover-up plan for a Senate recall trial. It is outrageous and the Democrats should fight tooth and nail. But this is an important time to remember who is on trial. President Trump is obviously guilty. The briefs of the President of the Council concede this – stating bluntly that none of the alleged offenses is impenetrable even if it is proven. It is always the Republicans of the Senate who are judged.

We know what Trump has done. It remains to be seen whether the Republicans in the Senate will support his behavior. Monday evening, we got much of the response.

When we say that it is the Republicans of the Senate who are being judged, it is not just rhetoric or a play on words. It is reality and understanding it is a guide for political action.

I have already seen a number of statements by Senate Democrats “hoping” that “the moderate Republicans” will force McConnell to go back. All this is false, in particular because it prospectively credits the good faith of these so-called “moderates” who in fact operate as infantrymen of McConnell by closing the trial. In other words, it shows the good faith and good intentions of senators who deserve to be removed from office in November. Start pleading against them now. If one of them thinks he is being unjustly accused, the solution is ready.

For the democrats who make these pleas, this demonstrates a painful and demoralizing passivity. In no part of life do we have to beg helplessly for things that we cannot exercise or earn.

There are half a dozen Republican senators in competitive racing. They deserve to be held responsible for this abdication of duty. If a guilty accused goes to the stand and shows that he is guilty, it is not a bad thing. Senate Republicans are on trial and here they are essentially testifying against themselves.

We know that the trial ends with the acquittal of the president. If this is the case, the best result is that its defenders and accomplices reveal their insistence on covering it as clearly as possible. So yes, it’s bad. Yes, it is a shame. Yes, the Democrats should fight it. But above all it is a justification for what the Democrats have been saying for years. Don’t beg me. Keep the receipts and hold these men and women to account in November. Indeed, ask them to report now, so this is important in November.