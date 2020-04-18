No big economic package from Bang Bang with the help of Sitharaman in meeting with Prime Minister Mod to provoke, no big economic package will have

The future stimulus is likely to focus on the concerns of the MSME sector and alleviate the travel and aviation sectors that have been hit hard by the economic shock caused by the coronavirus.

News 18.com

latest update: April 16, 2020, 1:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the central government prepares an economic stimulus package that allows businesses to continue living.

Controversial officials said the government hoped to unveil some economic relief measures soon, but revealed that there would be no more “big bang” policy, and instead it would be relief. .

Credit securities, quiet financial constraints, and the lucrative profitability of some options are against the government, but they have not yet made a final decision.

Future stimulus is likely to focus on the micro, small and medium-sized sectors (MSME) concerns, as well as on travel and aviation sectors that have been under the greatest pressure due to the economic shock caused by the coronavirus. It is relieved.

While the demand for the unveiling of a package of rooster crowns has been 9-10 rupees, the government may first announce temporary measures for the sectors that are difficult to disperse due to its prevalence.

Officials had previously said that the next economic package would be larger than the 1.70,000 rupee plans announced by Sitharaman last month, focusing on providing food security to the poor and providing them with money to counter the effects of Covid-19. .

The catastrophic effects of locking up the entire economy and livelihoods of workers’ lakes have raised serious concerns, with a number of foreign ministers attending a video conference with Modi on Saturday seeking some reassurance for some sectors.

While the government said on Wednesday that it would open special sections on Monday to make it easier for daily workers and farmers, India has called for relief so that it can live up to what it has predicted. What has been predicted will remain the worst slowdown in the Indian economy.

“It is important for the government to immediately announce an economic aid package so that companies do not fall short of the mindset and start firing employees,” said Sangita Reddi, co-CEO, Apollo Hospital Group and President of the Federal Federation. The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) told CNBC-TV18.

Estimates suggest that India may lose 40,000 crores per day due to national closures and estimate that there will be about 7-8 crab rupees in the last 21 days.

Jobs want more bank credit to pay for small businesses, free interest and collateral, a six-month deferral of unpaid taxes, a six-month bankruptcy code suspension, and free assistance to needy families. To support demand.

The actions of the requesting party may include tax exemptions for taxpayers and exemption from duty on basic goods. Also, the necessary steps to create more power in the capital market may be considered.

A senior official of the Ministry of Finance said: “We have been in regular contact with various economic ministries and we will take input on the necessary measures to stimulate the economy during this difficult period.”

(Tags ToTranslate) coronavirus