No birther plot videos for 2020 elections – KGET 17

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (AP) —YouTube makes it clear that there will be no “birtherism” on its platform during this year’s US presidential election.

Also prohibited: “deepfake” videos related to the elections and everything that aims to mislead viewers about the voting procedures and how to participate in the 2020 census.

The Google-owned video service clarified its rules before Iowa caucuses on Monday. The company mainly reiterates the content guidelines put in place since the last presidential election in 2016.

Google has said it will remove all videos that make false claims about whether political candidates and elected officials are eligible to sit.

The company’s announcement comes about nine years after famous businessman Donald Trump began receiving notice that Barack Obama, the country’s first African-American president, was not born in the United States. .

Trump has repeatedly expressed doubts about citizenship even after Obama produced his detailed birth certificate. Trump only completely gave up on this idea in the final stages of his 2016 presidential campaign.

YouTube has said it will also crack down on any attempt to artificially increase the number of views, likes and comments on videos. It has changed its systems to recommend the videos that users watch last year in order to combat harmful disinformation.