No bond for those arrested in Polk County double murder case

POLK COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – On Sunday morning, 24-year-old Todd Jackson made his first appearance

after being arrested and charged in the death of Haines City couple, Raymond

and Crystal Cline.

Jackson is charged with two counts of first degree murder

and is currently being held on no bond.

Nineteen-year-old Amberlyn Nichols and 19-year-old Larry Waters Jr. were also arrested and charged with failing to report a death, accessory after the fact, and dealing with stolen property.

Both Nichols and

Waters are also being held on no bond.

Authorities said the bodies of 33-year-old Raymond Mark Cline and

37-year-old Crystal Ann Cline were located in a swampy wooded area behind their

home on Windy Hill Road Friday evening.

The couple had been dead for some time. Authorities said the two

had not been able to be reached by anyone since Feb. 21.

“The way we learned about [the murder] is unbelievably bizarre,”

Sheriff Grady Judd said in a media availability Saturday.

After their deaths, investigators learned the couple’s roommate,

who is Jackson’s stepdaughter, Amberlyn Nichols, had sold Raymond Cline’s truck

for $200. Nichols, 19, allegedly told someone she was selling Cline’s truck

“because he had been murdered,” Judd said.

Detectives later learned Raymond Cline was accused of stealing $30,000 from Jackson. Nichols told detectives her stepfather shot Cline and his wife in the head while they slept in their home. Then he dragged the victims’ bodies through their bedroom window and dumped them in a swamp behind the house, with the help of Nichols and her boyfriend, Larry James Waters Jr.

