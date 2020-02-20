[no-camping,-no-problem:-2020’s-best-one-day-festivals]

Not a fan of camping, but still love a bloody good festival? Need a little pick-me-up to tide you over before your big weekender? We’ve got you. A one day festival might just be the best way to quell your festi-FOMO. It’s also guaranteed be a little bit lighter on your bank balance, and a staggering rise in popularity of these one-shot festivals means we’re now spoilt for choice.

Here are some of NME’s favourite one dayers for 2020’s festival season, all without the need for your soggy two-man tent.

1 All Points East: Tame Impala





Credit: Getty/Venla Shalin When is it: Saturday May 23 Where is it: Victoria Park, London Who’s headlining? Tame Impala But who else is playing? Caribou, Glass Animals, Kelly Lee Owens, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Whitney, Holy F What’s it all about? All Points East is back for its third year with another huge lineup. Aussie legends Tame Impala are headlining one of the dates in a UK festival exclusive show, supported by a glittering roster of indie bands and dance legends who’ll keep you dancing all day. You should take: Your indie-est pals, those ones who are ready to neck some cans and bellow every word of ‘Let It Happen’.

2 All Points East: Massive Attack





Credit: Medios y Media/Getty Images When is it: Sunday May 24 Where is it: Victoria Park, London Who’s headlining? Massive Attack But who else is playing? Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, Hotel Lux, Fatoumata Diawara What’s it all about? Trip-hop legends Massive Attack will be hitting up East London’s Victoria Park with an almighty bang, bringing an eclectic live set-up and bracing political visuals with them. You should take: Old school ravers you can throw some silly shapes to ‘Unfinished Sympathy’ with.

3 All Points East: Kraftwerk 3D





Credit: Jim Dyson/Getty When is it: Friday May 29 Where is it: Victoria Park, London Who’s headlining? Kraftwerk But who else is playing? Iggy Pop, Kim Gordon, Johnny Marr, The Orb, Anna Calvi, Jehnny Beth, John Maus What’s it all about? The German industrial synth-pop pioneers will be celebrating 50 years of their eponymous debut with a digital surround sound show in another All Points East exclusive. With a lineup that includes Iggy Pop, Kim Gordon, Johnny Marr, Anna Calvi and more, an embarrassment of riches will be found across the festival’s six stages. You should take: A small bag to leave your hands free to dance all day long. Buy tickets to Kraftwerk’s at All Point East here







Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns When is it: Friday June 5 Where is it: Brockwell Park, Brixton Who’s headlining? Black Midi But who else is playing? Sheer Mag, Girl Band, Los Bitchos, Shame, David Avery, Snapped Ankles, Proteus, Lena Willikens and more to be announced What’s it all about? The same people that brought you Field Day have created Wide Awake, a festival for left-field music lovers that’s full of emerging underground talent you wouldn’t see on more mainstream festival lineups. You should take: All your quirky friends with unique, slightly smug music tastes.







Mighty Hoopla Festival 2018. Credit: Getty/Joseph Okpako When is it: Saturday June 6 Where is it: Brockwell Park, Brixton Who’s headlining? Cheryl But who else is playing? Eve, Atomic Kitten, Anastacia, Gabrielle, The Cocoa Butter Club, Sink The Pink, Big Freedia What’s it all about? If you’re a huge pop fan, Mighty Hoopla is the festival for you, jam-packed with pop legends past and current. You should take: Lots of glitter so you’ll shine bright amongst all your fellow pop lovers.

Bigger venue… bigger date… ABODE In The Park 2020… sign up now at https://t.co/atLGpDl2B6 pic.twitter.com/87FCJZHIOH — ABODE (@AbodeRecords) February 3, 2020 When is it: Saturday June 6 / Sunday September 20 2020 Where is it: Wild Park Local Nature Reserve, Brighton / Finsbury Park, London Who’s headlining? Well, no one knows yet but… But who else is playing? Marc Kinchen and Enzo Siragusa are the only two acts confirmed so far. What’s it all about? ABODE In The Park is one of the many events ABODE – the promotion team – put on throughout the year. They do house music, and they do it very well indeed. You should take: Your raving shoes. It’s fine if these are wellies.







Credit: Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images When is it: Sunday June 7 Where is it: Brockwell Park, Brixton Who’s headlining? Sister Sledge, Tinariwen, Shabaka and The Ancestors, Gilles Peterson, and Norman Jay But who else is playing? Biig Piig, Greentea Peng, Jaz Karis, Aaron Taylor, Pip Millett, Jamz Supernova What’s it all about? If you like keeping up-to-date with the latest sounds in jazz, soul and funk then you’d love Cross The Tracks. You should take: Your mum, so you the two of you can get down to Sister Sledge’s disco classic ‘We Are Family’.







Credit: Kieran Frost/Redferns When is it: June 12 – 21 Where is it: Southbank Centre, London. Who’s headlining? Grace Jones But who else is playing? Solange, Peaches, Skunk Anansie, Meshell Ndegeocello, Oumou Sangare, The Love Unlimited Synth Orchestra, Baaba Maal, Lee Field and The Expressions, Ladysmith Black Mambazo. What’s it all about? Inimitable pop icon, Grace Jones, is curating the lineup this year. This multi-genre fest expands beyond music, with a programme of free workshops and events also making an appearance. You should take: Your best culture vulture pals.

When is it: Saturday June Where is it: Haggis Farm Cottage, Cambridge Who’s headlining? The line-up hasn’t been announced yet but one of these guys is allegedly on the list… What’s it all about? Strawberries and Creem was started by a few mates who found 800 like-minded music fans to come along to their backyard party. Now, in its sixth year, the festival’s lineups encompasses UK garage, grime, dancehall, and rap as well as their newly added EDM tent. You should take: Wetwipes. You know you’re going to a farm, right?

Love us a Charlemagne singalong! 🙌🎶 Take us back to @BlossomsBand at #CommunityLDN19 💯 pic.twitter.com/LPS3S2ynF8 — Community Festival (@communityLDN) September 3, 2019 When is it: Sunday June 28 Where is it: Finsbury Park, London Who’s headlining? They haven’t said yet. What’s it all about? If you need one day to see all your favourite alternative acts perform, Community is a sure thing. Although the lineup isn’t out yet, you can expect acts from all over the indie/alternative spectrum to rock your socks off. You should take: A few painkillers in case the headbanging gets a bit much.

11 British Summer Time presents Little Mix





Credit: Getty/ Frank Hoensch When is it: Saturday July 4 Where is it: Hyde Park, London Who’s headlining? Little Mix But who else is playing? Rita Ora, Kesha, Zara Larsson What’s it all about? BST will mark Little Mix’s first major festival headline set, and they have called on some of the finest names in pop (Rita Ora, Kesha, Zara Larsson) to join the party. You should take: Body jewels and face gems so you can sparkle all day long.

12 British Summer Time presents Kendrick Lamar





Credit: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images When is it: Sunday July 5 Where is it: Hyde Park, London Who’s headlining? Kendrick Lamar But who else is playing? James Blake, Brittany Howard and more What’s it all about? Smack bang in the middle of his jam-packed summer touring schedule, Kung Fu Kenny will be making a stop in London town to close out the first weekend of British Summer Time. You should take: This one will get loud, so maybe pop some earplugs in your pocket.

13 British Summer Time presents Taylor Swift





Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Getty When is it: Saturday July 11 Where is it: Hyde Park, London Who’s headlining? Taylor Swift But who else is playing? Still to be announced… What’s it all about? Swifties, rejoice. For her only UK show of 2020 (besides Glasto, obvs), Taylor is set to bring career-spanning fan favourites and the finest cuts from her latest effort, the critically and commercially acclaimed ‘Lover’, to Hyde Park for one night only. You should take: Your best mate for a good old singalong. Read: ‘Miss Americana’ review: Taylor Swift doc is a spirited, earnest portrait of an artist coming to terms with her fame

14 The 1975 at Finsbury Park





The 1975 live at St Jerome’s Laneway Festival, 2020. Credit: Getty/Matt Jelonek When is it: Saturday July 11 Where is it: Finsbury Park, London Who’s headlining? The 1975 But who else is playing? Charli XCX, Clairo, Pale Waves, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Cavetown, Deb Never What’s it all about? A potential contender for lineup of the year, The 1975 will be heading to Finsbury Park with some of finest exports from the Dirty Hit pop factory (Pale Waves, Beabadoobee). If that isn’t enough for you already, Clairo, Charli XCX, Phoebe Bridgers and more will also be on hand for the band’s biggest show to date. You should take: Dig out your old band tees, as staff will be on site to update them with a free ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ reprint.







Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar of Bicep perform onstage during FYF Fest 2016. Credit: Natt Lim/Getty Images When is it: Saturday July 11 Where is it: The Drumsheds, Meridian Water, North London Who’s headlining? Bicep But who else is playing? Mall Grab, Floating Points (live), Jungle (DJ set), Ross From Friends (live), Prospa, Logic1000, IMOGEN, Maribou State (DJ set) and many more to be announced What’s it all about? As the capital’s latest running major festival, this is the one for the night owls and ravers. Supported by a dazzling offering of underground techno and electronic acts, Field Day 2020 will keep you dancing late. You should take: Whatever helps you make it through the night.