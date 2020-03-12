“No central government minister will travel abroad”: PM Modi on coronavirus epidemic – News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that no central government minister will travel abroad in the coming days as the government withdrew all stops to fight the spread of coronaviruses.

“Say no to panic, say caution. No central government minister will travel abroad in the coming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid irrelevant travel. We can break the chain of expansion and ensure the safety of all by avoiding large gatherings,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Thursday.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2020

This comes after the government issued fresh advice to Indian nationals and asked them to avoid any unofficial travel.

“The government is completely alert to the situation with the new COVID-19 Coronavirus. Several steps are being taken in ministries and states to ensure the safety of all. These steps are broad, ranging from visa abolition to increased health facilities, ”Prime Minister Modi said in another tweet.

The government has almost closed the country to foreign tourists since it announced the suspension of almost all visas to enter India by April 15. The decision, announced Wednesday, was part of extraordinary new measures the government has taken to curb the Covid-19 pandemic disease, including a reference to laws that give the federal administration the authority to direct states to manage the effort.

The government has also issued broad advice to anyone planning to enter the country – even Indian nationals abroad – to delay travel, unless necessary, and warned that they may be subject to mandatory quarantines.

“India had to make a difficult decision to discourage irrelevant travel in order to prevent the importation of Covid-19 cases into that country. It can be annoying to passengers, and I’m sorry about that, but the health of the 135-nation Indian comes first. Intensified screening, quarantine and isolation can still halt the spread of Sars-Cov-2 in the country, ”said HT Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan shortly after the announcement.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across India, including foreign nationals, has increased to 73. Of these 73 individuals, 56 are Indian nationals. With 17 coronavirus positive cases, the highest number of cases in the country has been reported from Kerala.

Maharashtra reported 11 cases, while in Uttar Pradesh there were 10 positive cases including a foreigner, the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows.

