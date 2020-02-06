No charge for one-time release of the Baton Rouge police officer in the middle of two shootings involving officers

BATON ROUGE – A large jury did not return charges against a former Baton Rouge police officer accused of lying about a gunfight in 2018.

Police officer Yuseff Hamadeh alleged that a suspect later identified as Raheem Howard shot him on August 7 when he stopped a traffic problem on 15th Street. Hamadeh said Howard shot him first and returned the fire. Howard was arrested for this incident and previous crimes.

A later investigation found that Hamadeh had invented part of the encounter. Audio from the police unit’s rear-view camera and video from a neighbor’s apartment did not match Hamadeh’s account of the events. On the night of his arrest, Howard told television cameras that he had never had a gun and never shot Hamadeh.

An internal investigation by Hamadeh found that the official’s body camera and dashboard camera were not recorded during the incident.

Hamadeh was released, but the civil service flipped the gunshot, claiming that proper protocols were not followed during a lie detector test. After he reached a settlement, Hamadeh was allowed to show his record that he had left the police department.

At the time, it was believed that Hamadeh was entitled to make an additional payment between being suspended or released until his resignation. At that time, an exact dollar amount was not immediately available. Hamadeh earned around $ 48,000 in 2018, including overtime.

A large panel of judges was formed on Thursday (2/6/20) to file a complaint against Hamadeh in connection with the Howard case, and a separate gunfighting shootout in 2017. The large jury made no complaint and made no decision at all about some of the things to be considered: homicide, murder, homicide, attempted murder and illegal use of a weapon.