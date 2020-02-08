No charges have been laid against a man arrested for killing 5 teenagers in Merced

MERCED, California (KFSN) – The Merced County attorney’s office did not lay charges Friday against Daniel Mays, who was arrested in connection with the murder of five teenagers in Merced earlier this week.

Filming took place on January 30 in the Main Street neighborhood around 8 p.m. Four teenagers were rushed to Modesto hospitals, where one of them is still in critical condition.

Investigators say someone approached them, perhaps quarreled, and then opened fire.

The SWAT team arrested Mays at his home near the crime scene four days later.

Police say he has been identified by witnesses and have a history of gangs, but prosecutors have asked them for additional information. He was released on Friday.

Police said on Tuesday that a fifth victim had come forward.

Detectives are now continuing to follow up on the case.

They say Mays is still a suspect, but they want to make sure the right person is held accountable for the crime.

Four of the victims in this case were listed as stable shortly after the shooting, but Patrick Amador, 16, remains in critical condition. Her grandmother described her injuries on Thursday evening.

She said, “The bullet entered his forehead and eventually lodged in the back of his head. They might never remove it.”

Patrick’s mother told Action News via SMS that she was shocked by the news of Mays’ release.

The prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the possibility of his being arrested again due to the ongoing investigation.

