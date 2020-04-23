No Clown Posse Provides Juggalo Merch to Make Masks

exclusive

Crazy Clown ThingThe Michiganders briefly gave the masks a reason to open up some Faygo and celebrate … a helpful donation from the Juggalo world.

Detroit’s own hip-hop duo themselves donated more than 300 band shirts Wednesday to make masks, which will be distributed to community members and health workers.

An ICP recordkeeper – dressed in clown gear, of course – dropped merchandise boxes at the Detroit Sewn center. Every Juggalo might want to hold onto some of these shirts, but face it … maybe they have enough equipment.

The Glamorous Moms Foundation is partnering with Detroit Sewn in Michigan to bring fabric donations from all around and make them masks for free to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soul 2 Dope and Violent J tell us they have something to do with the good cause just do their part to help the local, as do many others.

We were told that some days ICP shirts would be sewn into masks, with the duo’s names and faces … but most of Dope’s 2, if you believe what J said.

After all, nobody cares about their good deeds.