no-coronavirus-circumstances-reported-in-hillsborough-county-local-leaders-keeping-guard-up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officers from the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County joined jointly on Thursday to tackle concerns more than the coronavirus and talk about what preparations are in area if it had been to hit Tampa Bay.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller termed the coronavirus – or COVID-19 a “global concern that has the probable to safeguard our total group.” Miller, nevertheless, assured people the virus is not impacting the location at this time.

“Let me make it perfectly distinct, there have been no noted circumstances of this disease in Hillsborough County. Zero circumstances,” Miller stated. “But that does not imply that we can develop into complacent in what could turn into a quite severe menace to our neighborhood.”

According to the commissioner, the county’s business office of emergency administration has been performing with general public protection officials from the Town of Tampa to be certain the group is prepared to reply to the coronavirus.

“Hillsborough County and the Metropolis of Tampa officers are in continual interaction with the Florida of Department of Overall health and our community basic safety leadership when we keep track of global and national gatherings affiliated with the possible distribute of this virus,” Miller said.

Miller stated averting the coronavirus is equivalent to keeping away from the chilly and flu. He supplied the adhering to guidelines to continue to be healthful:

Clean your fingers normally

Use hand sanitizer

Stay away from people who are unwell

If you are ill, remain residence

He also encouraged Hillsborough County residents to retain an eye on the county’s crisis management internet site for the latest coronavirus information and facts.

The Town of Tampa also has sources for residents to keep knowledgeable. Mayor Jane Castor mentioned in the course of the information convention citizens can text TAMPA Ready to 888-777 to get signed up to obtain textual content information updates about the virus and other metropolis emergencies.

“As we closely keep an eye on this tragic coronavirus outbreak around the world, we will have to acquire the approach of ‘not if, but when,’” Castor reported. “And which is why we’re standing right here to guard our incredibly diverse and ever-rising community in Hillsborough County.”

Latest ON THE CORONAVIRUS: