“No credible trainer should / should share this”: Adele’s trainer criticized weight loss

Adele may have lost a lot of weight, but her diet and trainer were criticized by a fitness expert after the singer revealed the plan she was on.

Alice Liveing ​​hit Adele’s instructor Camila Goodis for dieting her 1000 calories a day.

Adele’s transformation made the headlines worldwide after losing 44 kg thanks to Goodis, “Brazilian Body Wizard”.

But Liveing, who is known as Clean Eating Alice, told social media that “no credible trainer would accept” the plan and hinted that Goodis was trying to pursue his own career.

“For the record, no credible trainer would accept that his client eats only 1000 calluses a day.

“No credible coach would suggest that green juice be the elixir of good health … No credible coach should / should share this confidential information for their own benefit.”

The secret to Adele’s weight loss has been revealed by her former personal trainer. Photo / Twitter

She then claimed that Goodis was made public without Adele’s consent.

“I trained celebrities in my day and when I was asked questions about said clients in an interview, I always remained silent because of clients’ confidentiality, their privacy and the fact that they are their information to share, not mine.

“These” so-called “celebrity trainers need to realize that putting someone on a 1000 calorie daily diet and an intense workout regimen doesn’t make them a good trainer.

“This makes it the cause of bad eating habits and the health consequences that go with it.”

Goodis says she met Adele in 2013 and that pilates was the perfect exercise regimen for the 36-year-old woman who had just had a baby at the time.

The fitness instructor counts Robbie Williams’ wife as one of his clients.

The Brazilian instructor did not recognize Adele when they met in Los Angeles and was introduced to him through Robbie William’s wife, Ayda Field.

“I don’t think she likes exercise much like Robbie and Ayda, who exercise five or six days a week. But whatever she does now, she looks amazing,” said l coach at the Sun.

Adele revealed her new figure at Drake’s birthday party in October.

In the New Year, Adele was photographed beaming during her Caribbean vacation and again showed her weight loss.

