No deal for Celtics on NBA trade deadline

When Miami Andre took over Iguodala and Jae Crowder and Philadelphia picked up Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III, the Celtics decided to take a gamble.

By standing pat.

The Celts, third in the Eastern Conference as Thursday 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline passed, followed the path of the teams for them, Milwaukee and Toronto, and made no changes to their selection.

According to sources from the league, the Celtics did hold trade negotiations about a number of players, but they weren’t willing enough to comment on people like Golden State’s Burks, Davis Bertans in Washington or even Christian Wood in Detroit. The Warriors would not be willing to take their pay back in a tax situation, while the Wizards clung to Bertans, who will be an unlimited free agent this summer.

The Celtics, after having been unable to find a deal they liked for an experienced shooter, had turned around in an attempt to get a center or force to improve their depth.

Asked by the Herald if the Celtics took a risk by not achieving their goals, Danny Ainge said: “I don’t believe it. I don’t look at it at all like that. I think you always take a gamble when you make a deal, and If you don’t make a deal, I think taking a chance that maybe one of those deals you might have made made you better.

“But it wasn’t that hard because we felt unanimous when it was time to draw the line and when it was time to continue. There were not really difficult choices. There was nothing so close that we had ever made our expectations so high that there was a deal that would change our team. “

There was the familiar chorus of two league execs that Ainge overvalued the assets of the Celtics, but another told the Herald: “I think the East teams that made moves felt they had to do something. Miami had a few people they wanted to get off, and they needed a veteran like Iguodala. Philadelphia just had to add a shot and really shake things up. Boston is still in pretty good shape. “

Ainge maintains that he was not worried when he saw the Heat and 76ers active.

“Because I don’t think so much has changed,” he said when asked why. “I think Miami is still very good. I think they were good before, and how much better did they get? Who knows? At this time of year, there is a lot of talk about who did what to improve their teams. It leads to lots of beautiful television and radio talks and lots of discussion on Twitter and so on, but in the end everything is happening on the field, so time will tell.

“We had a lot of conversation with many teams. We’ve talked to every team in the NBA, and there was nothing in front of us that we thought would help us get better in the short or long term – and you know, you always have to weigh things up. But we love our team now. We love the role players of our team, and we love the stars of our team, and we love how they fit together. I don’t think it’s perfect, but I don’t know what that perfect team is. We are currently in the top five in attack and the top five in defense, and we have not had our starters together for so many games (14). “

Perhaps the most critical question for Celtics is measuring where they stand in the NBA food chain. How wide or narrow is the opening for them to make a deep play-off run, and how should they change to improve their position?

“I think there are openings every year, depending on the quality of your team,” Ainge said. “We need to get better, but there are many ways to get better. Some are through continuity, and health is the most important thing for us. We really have not had our team as healthy as we would really like to be this entire season, but it seems that we are getting healthy, it seems that Robert (Williams) is getting healthier, he is getting closer, we have had minor injuries lately, but nothing important, and it seems that everyone is getting healthier and without our schedule wear down.

“So that’s the good side of it. The bad side of it is that we really don’t know how good we can be because of all the injuries we’ve had. The positive side is that Daniel (Theis) had a great season, and we saw Romeo (Langford) got his first start last night and played really well and finished the game for us to the end There are many good things we see with some of our role players Grant (Williams) is our leading 3-point shooter line in the past two months. He has been a really strong presence for us in the absence of Robert with his defense and switchability. So many good things are happening in our team. “

While the banners hanging above the parquet floor of the Celtics are a reminder of the larger goals, the club is 32 regular seasonal games away from a big rumbling in the play-off conference. The Bucks have separated themselves from the pack and Toronto has shown that it has not lost its lead over the championship while winning the last 12 games. Indiana has just welcomed Victor Oladipo and the 76ers and Heat have set their deadline.

“I have a lot of respect for the top teams in the East, and if I could have made an exchange that I thought would give us a better chance of beating them, we would have done it,” Ainge said. “But I think we already have a chance to beat them – although I know this will be very difficult and there are some matchups that are better and worse for us. I think Miami and Indiana and Toronto and Philly and Milwaukee , of course, those teams are all good teams and really difficult matchups. ”

The Celtics may hope to find help later in the buy-out market, but they have essentially decided to take their chances as they are.