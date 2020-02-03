No “deepfakes” or “birther” videos in the 2020 elections – Boston Herald

Better late than never, YouTube makes it clear that there will be no “birtherism” on its platform during this year’s US presidential election. Remember that the conspiracy theory about the citizenship of former President Barack Obama came forward in 2008 and has not been a widespread issue since he last became president in 2012.

Google’s video service also reiterates that it does not allow election deepfake videos and anything that wants to mislead viewers about voting procedures and how to participate in the 2020 census.

Neither of these policies is new, but YouTube clarified its rules prior to the Iowa caucuses Monday in an apparent attempt to ensure that it works to prevent the spread of election-related misinformation about its services. Google, Facebook, Twitter and other technology platforms are under great pressure to prevent interference in the 2020 elections after they were manipulated in 2016 by Russia-related actors.

The company mainly repeats the guidelines it has introduced since the last presidential election in 2016.

The ban on technically manipulated videos of political figures was made clear last year when YouTube became the first major platform to remove a patented video from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But the announcement Monday further clarifies that it will remove all election-related videos that have been technically modified to mislead people in a way that goes beyond simply extracting speech fragments from the context. The company also said it would delete breaded videos that could cause “serious risk of serious damage” – such as making it appear that an official is dead.

Facebook, which last year had resisted the first calls to snatch the Pelosi video, said in January it banned “deepfake” videos, the fake but realistic clips made with artificial intelligence and advanced tools. Such videos are still quite rare compared to simpler “cheap fake” manipulations as used in the video that changed Pelosi’s speech to make it look like she was wasting her words.

Google also said Monday that it will remove all videos that make false claims about whether political candidates and elected officials are eligible to serve. That was rather a policy, but was not made explicit.