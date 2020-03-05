[No delay in parliamentary sitting down — Joint Motion Team for Gender Equality]

MARCH 5 — JAG expresses concerns more than Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof’s statement on the postponement of the next Parliamentary Sitting down to Might 18, 2020. This will be over two months of hold off from the first date Parliament was intended to sit which was nine March.

The developments over the very last number of weeks are calling into question Malaysia’s dedication to our parliamentary democratic procedure. The way in which this new federal government was formed has designed quite a few associates of the public quite anxious as it was not as a result of the people’s mandate, but in its place, a end result of political parties shifting alliances to get rid of the the greater part assist to the preceding government. As of the finish of February, the (present) opposition to the Perikatan Nasional government maintains that they have the majority help. There is also issue that the shifting of alliances will carry on to materialize if the make any difference is not fixed by the suitable channels offered for beneath our Federal Structure. For this explanation, there is an urgent require for the Parliament to convene as shortly as possible.

We urge the Key Minister to act within the parliamentary democratic process and assure transparency and legitimacy of the democratic system so as to get the people’s confidence. In lieu of a snap election, the part of the Parliament turns into vital in getting public acceptance of the new govt.

As a consequence of the recent political developments, we are worried that the past government’s reform agenda will not be carried by, be substantially delayed or at worst, regress. This will have a dire effects on the progress towards strengthening women’s legal rights in Malaysia. For illustration, the Sexual Harassment Monthly bill and the amendments to the Penal Code meant to criminalise stalking, as well as the amendments to the Employment Act to strengthen safety for women of all ages in the place of work were scheduled to be tabled at the March Parliamentary sitting will have to be delayed. The development that we, the CSOs and the governing administration, have realized more than the last two a long time in placing in location the policy reform and legislative agenda to be certain enhanced legal rights and protections for ladies should really not be in vain.

That’s why, we call for the Parliamentary Sitting down to be held quickly to uphold the integrity and accountability to the men and women of Malaysia.

Endorsed by the pursuing JAG member organisations:

one. Sisters in Islam (SIS)

2. Women’s Centre for Modify (WCC)

3. All Women’s Motion Modern society (AWAM)

four. Association for Women of all ages Legal professionals (Awl)

five. Sabah Women’s Action Resource Team (SAWO)

six. KRYSS Community

7. Foreign Spouses Guidance Group (FSSG)

8. Pusat Kesedaran Komuniti Selangor (Empower)

9. Perak Women of all ages for Ladies (PWW)

10. Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor (PSWS)

11. Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO)

About the Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG)

The Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) is a coalition of 14 women’s legal rights organisations in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak. Given that 1985, we have been advocating for gender equality and social justice in Malaysia within just a feminist framework. We leverage our various know-how and amplify women’s voices to raise public awareness and advocate for regulation reform. We uphold worldwide human rights benchmarks in promoting justice, equality, and non-discrimination.

