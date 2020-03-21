No demand for forces to act as law enforcement

Chief of the National Guard Chief of the Air Force, Joseph Lengyel, said recently that he does not see a demand from states for members of the Guard to operate in law enforcement functions.

He said this during a Pentagon briefing on Thursday:

In many disasters and responses, when there is pressure on civilian and civilian activities otherwise, people get sick, they need more law enforcement there, and the National Guard could use that way.

But he said, “I don’t see any signs demanding that we use the National Guard in this type of scenario.”

He said state governors could ask members of the National Guard to increase law enforcement if needed, which they couldn’t do if the president federalized them.

Lengyel also said that federalizing the National Guard “has no sense” in addressing the coronavirus or mobilizing it under the federal government before state governments.

He explained that it would make things difficult for governors who want to use the National Guard in different capacities:

The best use of the National Guard is to use the National Guard for the sole authorities you have, and that is to stay under the control and control of the states’ networks.

Each state has a different way of dealing with disasters, and the National Guard is uniquely qualified and positioned to act under the control and control of state governors only. So if you federalized, you would lose that ability and a few more things.

…

Then, while, I mean, certainly the President can mobilize and federalize the National Guard, but that would be my advice and there are no plans that have the knowledge of taking National Guards in the states and putting them in federal state. They are much better used in a state under the control and control of the rulers.

There are 450,000 men and women serving the National Guard.

Lengyel said that so far, 27 states have mobilized about 2,000 members of the Guard. He said he hopes to grow to tens of thousands of Guard members who will mobilize within the states in the coming weeks.

He said members of the Guard are doing several things in response to the country’s coronavirus. He said they can provide help in tests, ground transportation, air transportation, logistics and other things: For example, he said:

– the New York National Guard has been helping local officials distribute food;

– Tennessee Air National Guard C-17 delivered to Memphis half a million test kits for test kits;

– Over 500 Soldiers in South Florida Assist in Sampling for Driving Testing in Broward County;

– in Maryland, the National Guard supports medical evaluations and test operations;

– in Wisconsin support transportation missions for the Wisconsin Health Services Department; i

– In Louisiana, Guard Liaison Officers attend the New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Office.

“This is just a sample of the efforts we are supporting nationwide,” he said,

Going forward, we expect the National Guard’s role to continue to grow and evolve to meet the needs of the country during this historic pandemic. We remain flexible and committed to whatever mission we may call.

“I want to thank all our Guard members and all the first responders for their service during this difficult time. We continue to face all the challenges we face and continue to work with our partners to keep our nation secure. and remain true to our motto: Always ready, Always there. “