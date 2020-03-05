no-designs-to-terminate-march-insanity,-wrestlemania-as-organizers-keep-track-of-coronavirus

NEW YORK – MARCH 18: The Globe Wrestling Amusement emblem hangs on a wall at a media meeting saying the all-star lineup of WWE WrestleMania XIX at ESPN Zone in Times Sq. March 18, 2003 in New York Town. (Image by Mark Mainz/Getty Photographs)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With health and fitness officials checking three cases of coronavirus in the Tampa Bay region, important occasions are still scheduled to transpire as prepared.

“We continue on to check the circumstance together with local, point out and federal organizations in addition to our partners at the NCAA and WWE,” Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, stated. “We continue being focused on currently being nimble all over the remainder of the setting up procedures as nicely as preparing diligently to make positive each individual of these functions are a large results.”

With March Insanity coming up, hundreds of NCAA followers will descend on Amalie Arena for games on March 19 and 21. The NCAA has established a coronavirus committee to closely view the predicament.

“The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and activities in a risk-free and accountable fashion,” NCAA Chief Procedure Officer Donald Remy said. “Today we are preparing to carry out our championships as planned, having said that, we are evaluating the COVID-19 condition day by day and will make choices appropriately.”

Whilst March Insanity comes to Tampa, the Valspar Championship will be held at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor March 19 by March 22. Organizers say they are having safeguards, but have no instant ideas to terminate the golf event.

“We perform on that difficulty in conjunction with the PGA TOUR which has events in Florida in the subsequent a few months, including the Valspar Championship. So far, there is no indicator that the problem will have any considerable impact, but we are being vigilant,” Tracy West with the Valspar Championship mentioned. “We will just take each individual precaution to sanitize our community parts and will have lots of sanitizer obtainable for our admirers.”

Upcoming thirty day period, tens of countless numbers of wrestling enthusiasts will fill Raymond James Stadium for Wrestlemania. The big party is even now scheduled as prepared for April 5.

“The well being and safety of our lovers, performers and staff are our top rated priorities and we are checking the condition carefully with our companions and government officers in Tampa Bay. We continue to be fully commited to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other leisure qualities in the U.S., there are now no programs to cancel or postpone our impending activities,” WWE reported in a statement.

Latest ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: