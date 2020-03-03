[no-discussion-between-sabah-party-leaders-on-new-federal-ruling-coalition,-suggests-condition-dap-chief]

Sabah DAP performing chairman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung (appropriate) mentioned there has been no discussion among the party chiefs in Sabah on the new ruling coalition at the federal level considering that the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan authorities very last week. — Photo by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, March 3 — Sabah DAP performing chairman, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung explained there has been no dialogue between get together chiefs in Sabah on the new ruling coalition at the federal stage considering the fact that the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government past 7 days.

“There are no concerns right here as much I’m anxious, as I know everyone is joyful with the point out management below Sabah Main Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal,” mentioned the Tanjung Papat assemblyman.

He advised reporters just after the gentle launch of the Digitalisation of the Point out Ministry of Wellbeing and People’s Wellbeing, and presentation of outstanding company awards, listed here, today.

Poon was asked on news stories right now declaring that a new coalition in the country’s new pólitical landscape would choose about five states including Sabah.

In accordance to him, out of the 60 state seats, the Sabah governing administration presently has 48 assemblymen which includes 5 nominated assemblymen.

Poon reported Mohd Shafie had been carrying out an fantastic task of taking treatment of the people today and the passions Sabah.

“Of training course, we, DAP, are generally very united and also business in complementing this (condition) authorities,” he included. — Bernama