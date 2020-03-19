No, Donald Trump can’t postpone the election

In light of the coronavirus crisis, Ohio completely withdrew their primary election from Tuesday to June. The next primary race is March 26 in Puerto Rico, followed by Hawaii, Alaska, and Wyoming April 7, followed by Wisconsin April 7. In light of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Democrats have filed a lawsuit to increase voting soon. Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana and Maryland, as well as the primary, have been delayed.

All these upheavals have left many asking: What does this mean for the November general election? And can our dictator-elect postpone the election?

The short answer, thank you, no. At the discretion of state elections and primaries, you guessed it, states. This is one of the main reasons why our initial process is so turbulent. It goes from state to state, and while they generally prefer, they have a broad tendency to set their primaries usually.

As we have seen in Ohio, an early halt is not easy. The court initially denied Governor Mike DeWine delaying the election, but after ordering the closure of the polling station of the state’s top health official, the court did not allow it to go to the polls in June.

Removing a federal election will not be so easy, since the date is set by federal law and the logistics of local elections is controlled by the states. 2 US Code §7 states: “The first Tuesday after the 1st Monday of November, even in every numbered year, is established as an election day in each of the United States states and territories.”

As much as he wants to be truthful, Donald Trump cannot deny federal law. He can try, but even this Supreme Court will stop him on legal grounds. The Emergency Declaration does not give him this power, nor can the individual states control how their elections are conducted.

It is not Trump that we should be concerned about here, but the states. Ohio could do what they did and try to close the polling stations, but it would be more difficult to do so in the general election. But the difference between the primary and the general is that now is the time for the state to settle down. It is up to the states and the federal government to remove the “excuse” requirement for absentee voting and to take other measures.

Another fun fact? Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s terms as president and vice-president ended in January, whether elected or not, meaning constitutional rules were enforced by succession. Translation: If there is no election and the Democrats maintain a majority in their meeting, we are President Pi Nancy Pelosi.

If nothing else, this crisis is a wake-up call that needs to change how voting is done in the states, and make sure all states have their voting system accessible, fair and secure before the November elections. Becomes national.

