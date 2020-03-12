No Enda in sight for Ireland defender as Stevens signals new Sheffield United agreement

Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens has signed a new deal to preserve him at the club until eventually 2023.

The 29-calendar year-previous, who joined the Blades on a cost-free transfer from Portsmouth in the summertime of 2017, has been rewarded for his wonderful sort this time as Chris Wilder’s aspect have mounted a challenge for European football adhering to advertising to the Leading League.

“Enda has come to be a person of the major players in the division, in his posture, in our viewpoint, and he justifies satisfying with a new contract, that is what we’re attempting to do at the moment,” stated Blades boss Wilder.

“His performances have been excellent for both club and region and he is an vital and integral aspect of our workforce in and out of possession.”

Stevens follows John Fleck in committing his long run to the club, soon after the midfielder signed a new offer final thirty day period. Oliver Norwood and John Lundstram are also in talks about extending their stays at Bramall Lane.

Republic of Eire global Stevens claimed: “I’m naturally delighted. It’s anything I have needed do get finished for a while now, so I’m just happy it is eventually about the line.

“As a team we’ve constructed on the success of very last year, but we do not want to stand nevertheless. We want to carry on to do very well and end as large in the desk as possible.”

The Blades, seventh in the Premier League, proceed their force for Europe on Saturday from Newcastle but Stevens will miss the journey to St James’ Park with a calf personal injury. Wilder thinks the remaining-back will be out for close to two months.