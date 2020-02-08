No engine damage when the Kobe Bryant helicopter crashes: probe

LOS ANGELES – The rubble of the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, showed no signs of engine damage, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the others died in the crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California. The group flew to a girls basketball tournament in his Mamba sports academy. Gianna’s team was trained by Bryant and played in the tournament.

The NTSB is investigating the accident, including the role that heavy fog played, and a final report is not expected for at least a year.

The helicopter dashboard was destroyed in the crash and most of the equipment was moved after the NTSB update released on Friday. The flight controls were broken and suffered fire damage.

According to the investigators, the motors and rotors had been working at the time of the impact since a branch was felled at the crash site.

The Friday report was for information only and contained no information about the causes of the crash. According to the Los Angeles County coroner, the death of the victims from blunt trauma was considered an accident.