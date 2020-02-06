No escaping from pouring rain, as coastal trough brings downpour

Heavy rains that are currently drenching the Australian east coast are expected to continue at the weekend. There are flood warnings in Queensland and New South Wales.

The northern parts of NSW are the hardest hit, as the main road from Byron Bay has been turned into a river after the flooded shops and vehicles along the strip.

The local flood is due to the fact that Byron Bay has been hit with 107 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Cape Byron received 254 mm in the 21 hours to 6 a.m. on Friday in 2017.

A local shopkeeper said he hadn’t seen such floods in over 20 years. (Supplied) The weather is expected to continue until the weekend. (Supplied)

Sydney is expected to be hit by 100 ml of rain today, while the western suburbs cost 150 ml.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning with heavy rains and harmful winds for the central north coast, Metropolitan, Illawarra and parts of the northern rivers, Hunter, Central Tablelands and Northern Tablelands.

“A coastal trough near the north coast of New South Wales is bringing more rain to the region,” said the BoM.

“This trough is expected to deepen and gradually shift to the south, with rainfall increasing on Friday and at weekends along the central and southern parts of the coast and adjacent areas.

“In some areas, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with thunderstorm activity or with the formation of mesoscale depths that are embedded in the coastal trough.”

The location of the most severe cases is determined by the movement and strength of the coastal trough. In the coastal areas between Gosford and Coffs Harbor, harmful winds of more than 90 km / h are possible today.

Flood warnings are current for Lismore, Coffs Harbor, Port Macquarie, Taree, Newcastle, Gosford, Sydney, Katoomba, Wollongong and Nowra.

“During the weekend, heavy rainfall can occur on parts of the south coast and adjacent areas as this system shifts its focus south,” said the BoM.

“This situation is closely monitored and all warnings are updated when heavy rainfall in these areas is likely.”

A coastal trough near the north coast of New South Wales brings increased rainfall.

Showers are still expected to stay in Queensland as the storm drifts down the east coast. There are several flood warnings across the state.

Further showers and storms are forecast for the weekend in Queensland, but heavy rains that lashed the state earlier this week are not expected to return until Monday.

“Rainfall should increase again on Sunday as the next upper trough will arrive in the southeast, so it could pick up again on Sunday and Monday,” Gabriel Branescu, senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology told nine.com.au.

It rained heavily in parts of Queensland. (9Nachrichten)

TROPICAL CYCLE TO STRIKE TO WESTERN AUSTRALIA

The residents of the Western Australian region of Pilbara are encouraged to prepare for destructive winds and possible flooding from a severe tropical cyclone.

A tropical low before the Kimberley has developed into tropical cyclone Damien, the third tropical cyclone in the state this year.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects it to hit the Pilbara coast between Port Hedland and Onslow on Saturday as a strong Category 4 tropical cyclone.

On Friday evening, destructive winds with gusts of up to 150 km / h can occur, which continue to increase near the cyclone center on Saturday.

Unusually high tides can also lead to severe flooding on the coast between Dampier and Wallal.

The total amount of precipitation near the cyclone path could exceed 300 mm, according to the office.

Residents of cities in the Pilbara between Port Hedland and Mardie, including Karratha and Dampier, are encouraged to organize emergency supplies such as first aid kits, flashlights, portable radios, spare batteries, food and water.

Major mining, oil and gas companies are located in both Port Hedland and Karratha.

The local port authority said on Thursday that it had initiated the second stage of its cyclone response plan for the ports of Ashburton, Dampier and Port Hedland.

“This requires extensive communication with service providers, port users and operators regarding possible port evacuations,” the Pilbara Ports Authority said in a statement.

The office also warns that parts of inland southern Washington will be at increased risk of fire for the rest of the week due to the hot and windy conditions.

Perth had its hottest day in five years and the hottest February day since 1997 on Tuesday, with mercury reaching 42.7 ° C.

Elsewhere around the country

Melbourne and Hobart can expect cloudy conditions, with maximum temperatures of 26 ° C and 16 ° C, respectively.

Darwin and Adelaide reach 33 ° C and 30 ° C. Both cities are partly cloudy and thunderstorms can occur later in the afternoon.