No evidence of immunity in recovered coronavirus patients, according to WHO

There is no evidence that blood tests to detect Covid-19 antibodies can show whether a person has immunity or is no longer at risk for re-infection, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a briefing, WHO epidemiologists warned that despite the hope that governments around the world had placed antibody tests to reopen economies, there was as yet no evidence that having had a coronavirus infection would confer immunity for a significant period of time.

Scientists in many countries, including Ireland, are developing or testing new pinprick blood tests to measure the high levels of antibodies generated by the body in the fight against the virus – so far, their use has not been validated.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Dr Maria van Kerchief said: “There are many countries that suggest using rapid diagnostic serology tests to be able to grasp what they think is a measure immunity. At present, we have no evidence that the use of a serological test can show that an individual is immune or protected against reinfection. “

These antibody tests would be able to measure levels of “seroprevalence” – but this indication of antibody in a person did not mean that he was immune.

She said it was “a good thing”, so many tests were in development. “We need to make sure they are validated so that we know what they say they are trying to measure, they are actually measuring.”

WHO Emergency Program Manager Dr Mike Ryan said that while the antibodies were effective, there was little evidence that a large number of people had developed them and were starting to offer them. “Collective immunity” to the entire population.

“Much preliminary information currently reaching us suggests that a relatively small percentage of the population has seroconversion (to produce antibodies),” he added.

The majority of society was expected to have developed antibodies, but the general evidence goes against this, “so it may not solve the problem of governments.”

In addition, some tests have sensitivity issues, added Dr. Ryan. They can give a false negative result.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States, more than 560,000 of the 2.1 million cases of coronavirus worldwide are marked as recovered. However, infectious disease specialists say the total number of cases is likely to be much higher as people go undetected and countries find it difficult to get tested.

In the United States, antibody tests have started to be deployed despite the lack of reliability and validation. President Donald Trump has recommended that states use the tests as they begin to relax some of the physical distancing measures imposed to fight the pandemic, which has infected more than 671,000 people in the United States.

Dr. Ryan said that antibody tests also raise ethical questions. “There are serious ethical issues around the use of such an approach and we have to be very careful about it, we also have to look at the length of protection that the antibodies could give,” he said.

“You could have someone who thinks they are HIV positive (has been infected) and protected in a situation where they can be exposed and in fact are susceptible to the disease.”

As a result, Dr. Ryan said the tests should be used as part of a coherent public health policy.