No. fifteen Bishop Feehan rolls on, topples No. 6 Medway

BOURNE — Bishop Feehan punched its ticket to the D2 South Sectional Finals for the to start with time since 2004 as the Shamrocks pulled off a 2-one victory about No. six Medway (14-four-5) at Gallo Ice Arena on Tuesday.

A.J. Quetta popped in the activity-winner at eight: 48 of the 3rd period of time as No. 15 Bishop Feehan (13-5-two) will perform for the D2 South title this Saturday, appropriate back at Gallo.

“This was huge for us as it truly states a lot for our senior course. For the very last three several years, we have ratcheted up the agenda every 12 months so each time (our group) caught up to the levels of competition, we gave them harder competitors,” explained Bishop Feehan head coach Kevin Dunn. “This is a reward for all the challenging operate they have put in for the final a few many years.”

The groups exchanged targets in the 2nd time period as the Shamrocks discovered the back again of the net to start with. Kevin Barrera stuffed household his possess rebound at four: 54 off the still left put up and beneath the suitable pad of sophomore goalie Evan Monaghan, who was exceptional in web with 27 saves.

On the really subsequent change, Bishop Feehan picked up an interference penalty and the Mustangs designed them spend. Sean Murphy picked up a rebound out in front of the crease and went suitable-to-left throughout the posts for a backhander considerably aspect more than the prolonged blocker of goalie Ryan D’Amato.

Murphy’s objective tied things up for Medway at six: 22 of the next but it was the only aim D’Amato would allow up and completed with 29 will save in the win.

The third period of time was all Shamrocks as Quetta took a go from Peter Carriuolo from at the rear of the net right after Carriuolo manufactured an outstanding perform to settle the puck along the boards to feed Quetta out in front for the sport-profitable wrister.

“We do the job on that each individual day seeking to get the pucks out from powering the internet to the guys in the slot, if the fellas in the slot keep open, and then just shoot the puck,” extra Dunn, who is in his fifth calendar year as head coach. “A lot of occasions they will just fiddle with it and nothing at all takes place but this time A.J. stated ‘Nope’ and was rewarded for it.”