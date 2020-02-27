No. five Bishop Feehan women sluggish tempo, get down King Philip in Div. one playoff activity

ATTLEBORO — The breakneck speed King Philip’s ladies basketball staff likes to enjoy is made to wear down opponents.

But fifth-seeded Bishop Feehan — dealing with No. 12 King Philip for a 3rd time this time Wednesday evening in a Division 1 South very first spherical matchup — was effectively geared up for it and under no circumstances light in the up-tempo atmosphere to claim a 58-46 victory.

“They definitely did a superior job of embracing the rate and sort of having advantage of it,” mentioned Feehan mentor Amy Dolores as the Shamrocks superior to the quarterfinals versus Newton South.

Right after splitting the regular period collection, which involved a decline to KP (12-9) two months back, Feehan (16-five) was not fazed by the all-out, total-court docket press KP employed, as the Shamrocks never trailed in the contest and received a big effort and hard work from a trio of underclassmen.

Kyla Cunningham posted a double-double of 15 details and 10 rebounds even though Lydia Mordarski scored a workforce-high 16 factors and Haley Coupal chipped in with 10 factors.

“We realized they ended up capable of this all time,” Dolores stated. “It was terrific to see them put it together on the huge phase.”

KP’s protection did cause 20 turnovers and Faye Veilleux scored a game-substantial 19 points, but the Warriors struggled offensively, hitting just five-of-28 shots from deep.

That authorized Feehan to build on a 25-17 halftime lead as a trey from Mordarski and a Cunningham layup right before the 3rd-quarter buzzer sounded gave Feehan a 39-26 benefit. The Warriors only acquired as near as nine the rest of the way, with the Shamrocks hitting 12-of-14 no cost throws in the fourth quarter.

“A ton of them were being completely ready for the minute and they just actually held it collectively and stuck together as a workforce,” Dolores explained.