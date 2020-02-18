[No ‘ghost’ ships in Labuan waters, says NSC director]

LABUAN, Feb 18 — The four ships located anchored near the Asian Supply Foundation jetty here are not “ghost” ships but are really awaiting repairs.

The fishing trawlers — Yue Yuan Yu 219, Yue Yuan Yu 220, Zhong Yue 22 and Zhong Yue 23 have been in Malaysian waters considering the fact that 2015.

An online news report of nationwide each day yesterday (Feb 17) had queried the existence of the ships and no matter whether their crew manufactured up of Chinese nationals could have slipped into Malaysia to escape the Covid-19 scare.

The report was extensively shared on social media platforms, thus creating unneeded fears among Labuan people.

Following the report, Nationwide Safety Council (MKN) Labuan director Nurzalizah Kartika Abdullah explained to Bernama there was very little to be concerned about the ships, as the nearby security authorities experienced taken actions on the ships and their crews based mostly on typical operating treatments (SOPs).

“There ought to be no stress, as the ships we realize have been in Malaysian waters considering the fact that the past 4 decades, and in all over Labuan waters since May possibly 2019. The crews have not returned to their place considering that then,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Labuan Wellbeing Division director Dr Ismuni Bohari confirmed that the Chinese nationals stated in the report had been extensively checked and found to be ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection.

Last Friday, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Company (MMEA) Labuan detained the ships and arrested the two Chinese nationals, both aged 55, for breaching regional regulations by mooring in Malaysian waters without permission from the director of the Marine Department of Malaysia.

MMEA Labuan director Commander Nor Bakari Abu Bakar said the four vessels had been remaining guarded by the duo.

“We are even now conducting investigations beneath the Merchant Shipping and delivery Ordinance, we have however to attain a letter from the Maritime Department of Malaysia Labuan on the status of the four ships,” he claimed, introducing that their passports, which were still legitimate, were being held by the agency for additional checks.

Bernama understands the ships’agent experienced created to the authorities that they wanted to bear dry dock repairs at Labuan Shipyard Engineering (LSE). — Bernama