“No hard feelings,” says Spurs. “Alli on Sterling’s Mistimed Tackle | Sport

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City reacts when Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur receives medical attention after an injury at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on February 2, 2020. – Reuters pic

LONDON, June 6 / PRNewswire / – Dele Alli, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, said he has no evil will towards Raheem Sterling after he ended up spelling over Manchester City’s Premier League champion yesterday at Spurs 2-0 bruise had been hit.

Sterling’s attempt to win the ball saw him step on Alli’s ankle, but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) didn’t consider the challenge worth a red card. The angry Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who was determined that the Englishman should have been dismissed.

Alli continued to play before being substituted in the 70th minute, and Spurs, who denied a repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup against Southampton on Wednesday, has yet to announce the severity of his injury.

“We talked about it at half-time and are good friends,” Alli told reporters. “I know what a player Raheem is and he would never deliberately try to hurt anyone.

“There are no hard feelings. He is a fantastic player and we keep going. “

The duel was similar to last month’s incident in which Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was knocked out of the VAR competition and suspended for three games when his faulty duel almost injured Crystal Meyer Max Meyer.

“I’m not sure (whether it was a red card) to be honest,” added Alli. “I wasn’t really looking around.

“It is obviously up to the referee and the VAR to make the decision. They didn’t give the red card. “The result put Spurs in fifth place in the Premier League – four points behind Chelsea and one of the top four – while the second-placed city is 22 points behind leaders Liverpool. – Reuters