The potato chip doesn’t will need to be “disrupted.” It is as best a snack just one could think about. Nonetheless, just like their tech counterparts in Silicon Valley, Japanese snack makers keep on to tinker away at it.

Oyatsu Firm believes it has solved a widespread chip-linked problem facing the masses with its “Pota Suma” line. These treats (¥130 in advance of tax) claim to deliver the exact same great potato-y flavor without having worry of greasy palms, this means you can nevertheless use your smartphone properly (for this reason the model name). There is surely some advantage … but the flavor is lacking total. Get the sizzling chili about the salt to flavor, very well, something.

For all those of you who desire you could get your potato chip a minimal sweeter, Fujiya’s Chip Star has the solution with Chip Star Chocolate, a crunchy sweet coated in tiny chip bits for added texture. Out there in a cup (¥216 following tax) or a lesser pack (¥162 right after tax), they’ve obtained a wonderful chocolate flavor … and not significantly reminiscent of a potato chip. Thankfully, the outdated typical even now reigns supreme.