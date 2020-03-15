No heat greetings, no mosque prayers: Virus improvements Gulf patterns | Environment

Far more than 800 circumstances of the Covid-19 virus have been recorded so considerably across the 6 Gulf Cooperation Council nations. — Reuter

DUBAI, March 15 — No shisha pipe periods, deserted streets, mosques and browsing malls, drones in the sky broadcasting community health and fitness warnings—the new coronavirus has turned lifestyle upside down in Gulf societies.

Far more than 800 circumstances of the COVID-19 have been recorded so considerably across the 6 nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), but so far no fatalities.

Most of these contaminated have been people returning from nearby Iran, where far more than 700 folks had died in the outbreak by Sunday.

Dealing with a mounting public well being danger, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman have taken drastic steps to battle the pandemic.

“It is as if nowadays is the weekend and not the start of the 7 days,” Amal al-Hashem, a Dubai resident of 15 a long time, told AFP on a largely deserted street Sunday, the start out of the 7 days in the Gulf.

Kuwait has taken the strictest actions in the GCC by largely locking down the place more than the weekend, the only country other than Italy to do so.

Kuwait City’s most important airport road was empty as all industrial flights to and from the compact Gulf country were suspended.

Drones in the skies were being sounding messages in many languages urging folks to return to their residences.

In Qatar’s cash Doha, the generally bustling sector in the coronary heart of the tourist centre was eerily silent, while Riyadh’s shopping district also lay barren.

The Gulf countries have shut down cinemas and other leisure centres—some even closing gyms and spas—as properly as halting one particular of the region’s favourite pastimes, smoking cigarettes shisha in cafes.

Awkward greetings

Inhabitants in the Omani cash of Muscat explained to AFP there experienced been a great deal “fear and panic” in excess of what a lot of of them have termed “Corona phobia” at a time when a smaller bottle of disinfectant is in nearly everyone’s pockets or luggage.

They mentioned many individuals have stopped shaking fingers or kissing every other on the cheeks, a popular greeting throughout the Arab environment.

In Saudi Arabia, 60-12 months-old Abu Abdulrahman said he felt uncomfortable about the swiftly modifying social norms.

“Do I shake arms and kiss or do I not? I do not know,” he reported. “I try out not to do that, but I get humiliated. What if the other person places their hand out first?”

Meanwhile, each the UAE and Qatar have encouraged their citizens to end the standard “nose to nose” greeting, with Abu Dhabi instructing residents that a wave would suffice.

‘Pray at home’

Actions to combat the unfold of the virus have also impacted the way a lot of Muslims in the Gulf worship.

Immediately after Saudi Arabia suspended the “umrah” year-round pilgrimage, it advised people against praying in mosques if they have any indicators of the virus.

Kuwait took extra ways and banned all mass prayers, an unparalleled move in a state in which hundreds of thousands pray aspect-by-aspect each individual day.

“Pray at household, pray at residence,” an imam preached in a recording that went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the Sunni Muslim-dominated Gulf, there are hundreds of thousands of Shiite Muslims, a lot of of whom journey to Iran often for pilgrimages.

Despite ongoing tensions amongst some GCC countries and Tehran, there have been no studies of heightened social friction involving the diverse sects.

This arrives amid Saudi Arabia’s final decision to cordon off the mainly Shiite district of Qatif, the place the the greater part of coronavirus circumstances had been claimed.

“This is a time for unity regionally, regionally and globally,” Zainab Abdul Amir, a Bahraini parliamentarian, explained to AFP. “There is no place for hatred, anger, discrimination or sectarianism.” — AFP