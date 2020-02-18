[no-home-for-corruption-in-mass.-legislature]

Tuesday, point out Rep. Dave Nangle, a Democrat who signifies Chelmsford and Lowell, was arrested by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division at his property in Lowell.

Nangle was indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud, four counts of financial institution fraud, 9 counts of earning phony statements to a bank and 5 counts of filing untrue tax returns, according to a assertion from U.S. Lawyer Andrew Lelling.

Nangle has been a condition rep for the 17th Middlesex district for additional than two many years and nevertheless sits on the Residence Ethics Committee.

In accordance to the criticism, Nangle was deeply in personal debt, a major gambler and used his marketing campaign cash for a selection of individual expenses, like golf club dues, casinos, hotels, flowers for his girlfriend and more.

In accordance to the US Attorney’s place of work, he fraudulently acquired loans to pay off debts and fund his gambling and he also received kitchen and bathroom operate.

Throughout a press convention yesterday, Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Exclusive Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Subject Division, explained to reporters that Nangle misled the IRS for personal acquire. “In essence he was making an attempt to triple-dip in buy to get a federal tax refund,” he stated.

“Representative Nangle traded on his political clout by accepting somewhere around $15,000 well worth of household improvement perform,” Bonavolonta claimed. “Including a mortgage from a Tyngsboro contractor whom he by no means compensated. Nonetheless the contractor was awarded worthwhile bids for design initiatives for which Nangle experienced secured point out funding.”

The corruption took numerous sorts, according to Bonavolonta.

“Our investigation also disclosed that Nangle was compensated $27,000 from a Billerica business enterprise operator for serious estate consulting solutions which he in no way delivered. Nangle applied that income to acquire a new home following which a businessman agreed to paint quite a few rooms for him for absolutely free,” he told reporters.

Definitely, Rep Nangle is presumed harmless right until proven responsible in a court of law. Nonetheless, if these allegations are genuine, the individuals of Chelmsford and Lowell have been represented in the Point out House for two many years by a profoundly corrupt particular person who employed the power entrusted in him to enrich himself in several ways.

Every and just about every elected formal and community servant in Nangle’s proximity should declare their condemnation of this behavior loud and crystal clear, with no equivocation.

Bay Staters have been wronged. The damage these developments have performed to the integrity of our political system will resonate for a long time. The allegations outlined by the U.S. Legal professional are deeply cynical and darkish.

We should have better.