[no-increase-for-tennessee-football-time-ticket-selling-prices-for-2020]

Tennessee athletics director Phillip Fulmer announced Monday there will not be an boost in price tag for 2020 soccer time tickets.

Season-ticket possibilities commence at $300 for Tennessee’s seven-recreation home slate highlighted by Alabama and Florida. Year tickets are now on sale.

“Anyone is energized about the way we completed very last time,” coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a university information release. “When Neyland Stadium is rocking, it is really unlike anyplace else in the nation. And it absolutely sure seems like our gamers block a minimal better and hit and large amount more difficult when Vol Country is revved up. We have acquired something distinctive getting place right here, and we’re putting on much more steam every working day to make positive the 10 years of the Vols begins powerful.

“We need our admirers to place on far more steam, also.”

UT’s football attendance has declined in recent seasons at the 102,455-seat Neyland Stadium — a dilemma dealing with college soccer systems throughout the country.

Tennessee’s common announced attendance for 2019 was 87,864. Its typical real dwelling attendance for the 2019 time was 74,870, in accordance to figures UT equipped to Knox Information in reaction to a general public records ask for.

UT’s 2018 average announced attendance was 92,984, although its normal genuine attendance was 77,906.

The Vols declared regular attendances of 95,779 in 2017 and 100,968 in 2016.

Tennessee also hosts Kentucky, Missouri, Charlotte, Furman and Troy in 2020 at Neyland Stadium.

The most inexpensive year-ticket option for 2020 is in Neyland Stadium’s south upper deck earlier mentioned row 16 — “no donation demanded” seating that decreased in price from $360 to $300.

The Vol Pass also returns for a second time. The concept, which has been offered for a couple of years for men’s and women’s basketball, expanded to football last year for $280 for Tennessee’s eight home game titles. It will be $300 for UT’s seven residence video games in 2020.

The Vol Move will allow fans to go to each individual sport but does not ensure them the same seats for each individual game.

Followers with the pass protected their seats by way of an on line range process before every household video game. The seat stock for each video game will be out there to watch Monday morning of each match week till noon ET on Friday. Through the seat variety system, followers will have the prospect to purchase more solitary-match tickets, if obtainable, at face benefit.

Tennessee shut the 2019 time on a 6-video game profitable streak. The Vols completed eight-5 with a acquire in the Gator Bowl towards Indiana.