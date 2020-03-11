No injuries soon after semi-truck sideswipes college bus in Polk County

No injuries immediately after semi-truck sideswipes college bus in Polk County



Video clip

Stabbing investigation blocks traffic on Dale Mabry Highway



Video clip

St. Pete Mayor predicted to discuss about coronavirus and Firestone Grand Prix



Movie

Racing semi catches hearth on I-275



Movie

US states race to consist of coronavirus as circumstances around 1,000



Video

Hillsborough County sheriff getting ways to prevent coronavirus spread in jail



Movie

gym combats coronavirus



Video

CORONAVIRUS OR FLU: THE #1 SYMPTOM THAT SETS THEM Aside



Movie

Coronavirus: Reality vs. fiction on WFLA Now



Video

COVID-19 truth vs. fiction recap



Online video

Port Tampa Bay raises attempts to disinfect terminals amid coronavirus problems



Video clip

Jeff Scoff on the initially USF football follow of the spring



Video