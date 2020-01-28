No injuries were reported in a fire in Dubuque, but significant damage was reported

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – A Dubuque house was damaged by fire. According to our reporting partner Dubuque in Pursuit, the fire was reported at 1.30pm at 545 Napier Street. Tuesday.

The Dubuque Fire Department said in a press release about 3:15 p.m. that the residents of the house were not inside when they arrived at the scene, and that the fire was now in the attic.

Several cars were also set on fire, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

