No Iowa winner has yet been announced after final results are released, Sanders and Buttigieg still stuck in virtual tie

Oh, did you think we were going to find out who was officially declared the winner of Iowa to date? Please.

Rival Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former mayor of South Bend, former mayor of Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, are still left in a virtual tie even after all of Iowa’s ridings have announced their final caucus results Thursday evening.

The final results allowed Buttigieg and Sanders to win 26.1% and 26.2%, respectively, of the Iowa SDEs; the same difference as slight as that observed earlier Thursday, when 97% of the constituencies had declared their vote. The Associated Press said it was “unable to declare a winner” even after the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) released all the results.

Buttigieg leads by two SDE with his total of 564 against 562 for Sanders, while Sanders leads the popular vote with his total of 45,826 against 43,195 for Buttigieg.

The two candidates declared victory in the state this week as the IDP rushed to clean up Tuesday’s caucus disaster caused by a faulty vote count app and pro-Trump trolls that allegedly flooded the lines. caucus assistance.

The chairman of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Perez, called on the IDP to begin a new analysis of the caucus votes on Thursday afternoon, saying that “enough is enough”. that the State party would organize a recanvision “if a presidential campaign” so required.

Perez told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that he is calling for re-testing in individual ridings, not statewide.

“The reason I think it is important is because I want to make sure that every voter in Iowa knows their vote has been counted,” he said. “And I want to make sure that all voters across the country know that their vote has been counted and that we take our commitment to accuracy very seriously.”

Tom Perez says the DNC is asking that “individual ridings” be reclassified in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/nF114PUpb4

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 7, 2020