no-jail-time-for-dentist,-wife-accused-of-locking-youngster-in-cage

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – An Indiana dentist and his wife accused of locking their daughter in a cage will not serve time in jail.

We initial reported on the arrests of Aimee and Alan Friz in Oct 2017. Authorities responded to their Dubois County household on a report of a “juvenile that was out of control.” They interviewed the lady with guidance from the prosecutor’s office environment.

Law enforcement been given a look for warrant for the home, and they identified a closet region of a bedroom that was converted into a lockable cage.

Law enforcement mentioned the few locked their daughter inside the cage at night and quite possibly at other occasions. According to court documents, they withheld meals, h2o, and sanitary amenities from her when she was locked up.

Alan was charged with 11 counts of prison confinement, 11 counts of neglect, and 4 counts of sexual misconduct with a small. Aimee was billed with 11 counts of felony confinement and 11 counts of neglect. All fees have been felonies.

The pair was intended to be tried out in Dubois County, but they argued they would not get a truthful demo there. The circumstance was then moved to Crawford Court docket.

Their trial was scheduled for March, but it was settled in Crawford Circuit Court docket on Friday with a plea arrangement.

All fees were dismissed apart from two counts of neglect of a dependent with the convictions modified from Degree 6 felonies to Class A misdemeanors.

They ended up sentenced to two yrs of probation. The 1st year is to be supervised probation, and the remaining time is unsupervised probation.

Newest Stories: