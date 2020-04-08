No “junk” here: corporate credit markets are active with Fed support, but problematic companies are locked out

Subscribe to Fortune ’s Bull Sheet to receive daily financial news and analysis.

For now, the large corporate credit crunch of the Coronavirus recession seems to have been avoided.

Two weeks after the Federal Reserve announces a series of historic measures designed to bring much needed liquidity to the corporate bond market, the move appears to be having the desired effect. Companies that need cash to maintain their business at a time when they can be convinced of a brutal economic period are issuing new debt at a massive pace with sufficient investment grade credit ratings.

Last week, US investment-grade companies issued $ 113 billion of bonds, according to S & P Global Market Intelligence. Oracle, T-Mobile, Nike and others are among the pioneers in the market, supported by the Fed’s launch of two corporate credit facilities. And secondary market.

Knowing that the Fed is effectively acting as a backstop in the corporate credit market, lenders are ready to turn on spigots and provide the funds needed to overcome the rough economic situation that companies are waiting for there is.

“It’s an understatement to say that corporate bond issuance is increasing,” said Colin Martin, a bond strategist at Charles Schwab. “In the last two weeks, the volume of investment grade issuance has increased. Companies have issued debt as much as possible to secure cash to deal with [economic headwinds].”

Although corporate credit spreads on US Treasuries have widened in recent weeks, Martin points out that many investment-grade companies can still issue debt at “historically low” interest rates.

“If you are a company and can issue debt at 3.5% to 4% yield, it’s still historically low,” he said. “Because the [economic] outlook is so uncertain, we would continue to look at them if they could still issue debt at low yields to help get over this storm . “

Of course, not all companies have investment grade credit ratings. In fact, the economic impact of the coronavirus lockdown is driving a wave of downgrades in which some companies have been downgraded to speculative “junk” status based on cash flow concerns. With more than half of all investment-grade debt rated immediately above the junk territory, some observers have found that their credit profile has been limited for large companies that need to raise [or refinance] in a recession. He is cautious about what the worse means.

“The problem will be with companies rated below investment grade,” said Mayra Rodriguez Valladares, capital market consultant MRV Associates. “If any of these companies need to open new credit lines as this [recession] intensifies, they will struggle.”

“Not a normal depression”

Unlike investment-grade debt, the Fed’s newly launched corporate credit facility does not cover speculative-grade, high-yield debt. [And many of the world’s largest pension funds, in principle, need to avoid these risky bets.] Some junk rating companies have recently announced that fast food conglomerate Yum Brands had We have achieved a $ 600 million raise, but market conditions, for example, have proven to be more challenging for companies at the bottom end of their credit profile. According to S & P Global Market Intelligence, for example, in the leveraged loan market, no new deals were launched in March since December 2008 for the first time.

According to Lisa Chalet, Chief Investment Officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the sudden and serious nature of the current recession will be a major challenge for many companies with unstable balance sheets and credit profiles.

“The reality is that we are experiencing a sudden recession,” Charlett said. She estimates that as a result of the blockade of the coronavirus, “about 30% of the economy will literally bring zero [2nd quarter] revenues”. “It’s not a normal recession. The economic pain of this has not yet been seen.”

One good thing about this dynamic, according to Charlett, is that by the time the pandemic pass and lockdown are lifted, the economy could “return to a certain level and approach full capacity” by the fall. “This recession is very different. It’s not a recession, it’s an artificial recession,” she said. “Typically, train accidents evolve over 18 to 36 months. This time we have seen train accidents evolve over four weeks.”

Therefore, she states that the coronavirus depression is “very short-lived” as “at least 50-50 odds.” This means that you have the opportunity to take advantage of payback opportunities in some areas of the market, including corporate bad debts. “Do you think many companies will be back?”, She added.

Similarly, Martin states that Charles Schwab has recently raised guidance on high-yield corporate bonds, which have been underweight since mid-2019, from the view that investors may find value. “If you are a long-term investor and want to survive the volatility, you can retain it, because we still think that volatility is volatile,” he said. “We believe many companies will have defaults.”

Martin also notes the fact that the Fed can’t “benefit a [corporate] by waving a magic wand” for all of the historic moves pursued by the central bank. “If profits continue to deteriorate, we will see the downgrade continuing.”

More must-read financial reports from Fortune:

: Why “in-tent” assets such as corporate debt can outperform?

-What Small and Medium Businesses Need to Know about SBA’s Payroll Program

-Banks and lenders accepting SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan applications

—JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon draws a worse future than 2008 in annual letters

—Are you heading for depression? Economists weigh

Listening to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast explores the evolving role of the CEO

—Video: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those hurt by 401 [k] COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune ’s Bull Sheet to receive daily financial news and analysis.

. [TagsToTranslate] Federal Reserve