No layoffs, lowered rent: ‘Italian cure’ for pandemic | World

An elderly male with a protecting mask walks in Venice, on the fourth day of an unprecedented lockdown across all nation, imposed to gradual the outbreak of coronavirus, in Italy March 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

ROME, March 19 — Companies are barred from laying off staff and rents have been reduced beneath Italy’s financial survival program for lifetime at the European epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hailed his €25-billion (RM119.5-billion) programme as the “Italian model” that the relaxation of Europe could adopt as it imposes its individual distressing lockdowns.

Italy’s 2,978 official Covid-19 deaths account for much more than 50 percent of those people reported exterior China.

Its nationwide containment actions are intended to see dying charges that hit a world wide just one-day report of 475 on Wednesday plateau and commence to come down this thirty day period.

Other European nations are now getting on Italy’s unpleasant social distancing steps — and Conte believes they will also adopt his treatment for households and enterprises hurt by the battle in opposition to the invisible killer ailment.

“When we chat about the Italian design, we are not only speaking about wellness but also the financial response to the disaster,” Conte mentioned when unveiling his “Cura Italia” (“Italian Cure”) plan at the start off of the 7 days.

Other European nations will almost certainly by no means take on all 127 of the details that Conte — a former law professor — and his workforce of technocratic ministers drafted in the heat of Italy’s gravest crisis given that World War II.

But here are the broad outlines of what Conte thinks could be a pan-European response system.

Worker legal rights

Firms are prohibited from laying off workers for the next two months without the need of “justified goal reasons”.

The self-used and seasonal employees these kinds of as tour guides can count on a 600-euro (US$680) payment for the thirty day period of March to aid cushion the discomfort of lost small business.

The authorities will also deal with 100-euro bonuses for small-wage workforce.

Child sitters

Families are issued €600 (about RM2,872) vouchers to go over the expense of getting to employ the service of newborn sitters to appear right after their youngsters, who will be out of faculty at the very least until finally April 3.

The Italian authorities explained Wednesday that its thirty day period-extended shutdown of every thing from kindergartens to private universities may well run effectively into upcoming month.

The self-employed who have to glance following their children will receive “parental leave” payments that cover 50 percent of their declared every month incomes.

These payments can also be calculated on a everyday foundation.

Lease and home finance loan

Conte has shut down all sorts of organization other than for pharmacies and grocery stores for two months commencing on March 12.

The government is compensating store entrepreneurs by supplying them tax credits to protect 60 per cent of their March lease payment.

The self-utilized and freelancers with property home loans can request to have their payments suspended for up to 18 months if they can verify that their incomes fell by a 3rd.

Taxes

A wide variety of taxes and social assistance payments are getting suspended for sectors and professions considered most influenced by the crisis.

An existing record has been expanded to include things like all people from truck motorists and hotel workers to cooks and clerks.

The govt expects to get started gathering the taxes yet again in May well.

Politics and prisons

A variety of other measures influence troubles ranging from prisons to politics and activity.

A planned nationwide referendum to slash the variety of parliament members has been postponed right until the 2nd half of the 12 months.

The government is sending €20 million (RM95.7 million) to repair service the destruction caused to prisons by rioters who were anxious about the new ailment.

Italy’s activity federations get 4-month tax privileges and €130 million will go to assistance cinemas and the movie business. — AFP