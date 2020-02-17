[No let up in Taliban attacks, fresh new orders awaited over offer with U.S.]



FILE Photograph: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani delivers remarks to U.S. armed service personnel beside U.S. President Donald Trump all through a shock stop by at Bagram Air Foundation in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photograph

February 17, 2020

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Jibran Ahmad

KABUL (Reuters) – Taliban fighters attacked Afghan federal government forces right away, and militant commanders mentioned on Monday insurgency functions would go-in advance until finally they obtain clean recommendations based mostly on a offer with the United States to minimize violence in the place.

Last week, a senior U.S. administration formal claimed negotiations with Taliban reps in Qatar had resulted in and arrangement in basic principle for a week-lengthy reduction of violence, but the seven-day period had not commenced. The official mentioned the agreement lined all Afghan forces, and would be closely monitored.

“Our management hasn’t conveyed any concept about a ceasefire to us,” a Taliban commander in Helmand, a southern province that has noticed some of the fiercest battling.

Commanders in Paktika and Nangarhar – two other provinces regarded as strongholds for the Taliban – also claimed they would continue on their attacks as prepared.

On Sunday night time, Taliban fighters attacked Afghan government forces manning a checkpoint in the northern province of Kunduz. In accordance to a statement by Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, they killed 19 safety staff.

The Afghan protection ministry confirmed the attack in a statement but place the dying toll at five. It also explained retaliatory air strikes had been carried out in opposition to the militants.

A Taliban spokesman also issued a statement on Monday stating a Afghan military helicopter had been shot down in Nimroz province, but an official there claimed the helicopter designed an crisis landing and had not been attacked.

Even with the violence on the ground, a senior Taliban chief in Doha verified a deal with the United States is set to be signed by the conclude of February in a “signing ceremony” in Doha.

Leaders of the United Nations, European Union and Islamic nations and neighboring countries would be invited to the go to, Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy chief of the Taliban’s Doha place of work, was quoted as expressing by Nunn Asia – a professional-Taliban web site with solid back links to the group’s management.

“Soon after signing the peace accord, the United States will release five,000 of our prisoners and we will totally free one,000 of theirs,” Hanafi reported.

Profitable implementation of the deal would shift the United States closer to a even more drawdown of troop levels in Afghanistan, meeting an goal for U.S. President Donald Trump, who has vowed to end the “endless wars” as he seeks re-election in November.

There stays a very long way to go to a peace settlement and conclusion to the almost two-ten years-aged U.S. armed service existence that commenced shortly immediately after the nine/11 attacks by al Qaeda. U.S. officials have been apparent that the 13,000 U.S. troops will be lower to about 8,600 this yr, with or without having a withdrawal offer.

(Creating by Gibran Peshimam Supplemental Reporting by Sardar Razmal in Kunduz, Afghanistan Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)