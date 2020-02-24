No lie – Roberto Benigni takes ‘Pinocchio’ to Berlin fest

BERLIN — Roberto! Benigni!

Italy’s Oscar-winning actor, comedian, screenwriter and director wasn’t speaking at Sunday’s Berlin push convention for his new “Pinocchio,” he shouted. Each and every and each word! To a wonderfully comedian effect.

Currently a box-office environment smash in Italy, an international rollout is promised, presumably in English.

It is a extraordinary improve of rate for co-author/director Matteo Garrone (finest acknowledged for his violently on-concentrate on “Gomorrah” about the Naples Mafia). Benigni has a heritage with the tale of the wood puppet who wants to be a serious boy. In 2002, he directed and starred as Pinocchio that film flopped.

For Garrone, Benigni, 67, is Gepetto, the weak 19th century Italian carpenter who carves Pinocchio.

“Roberto tackled this character in a very distinct way,” Garrone, speaking in Italian, began. “The transform for us was generally to check out and narrate a tale, one particular of the most well-known tales in the world, but accomplishing so with a shock for the audience.”

This “Pinocchio” is a visible handle, with 4-hour make-up and prosthetic classes daily for the boy who performs the puppet.

“I wanted to give some thing they feel they know,” Garrone claimed, “yet with twists and turns and make them truly feel displaced, unsettled.

“The complete issue was to make a film today that would captivate the kids with our cinematic language. It is a movie that arrived into getting for all audiences — from the quite young to the extremely old.”

I requested Benigni if he would do the English language “Pinocchio” and would he do another Hollywood movie.

“Of training course!” he shouted. “I dubbed it currently in English! In Hollywood of system they simply call me from time to time for some videos but now it’s a hard issue especially right after ‘Life is Beautiful’ and the Oscars (for finest actor, very best foreign language film).

“Years back, Francis Ford Coppola asked me to play Gepetto in his Pinocchio undertaking. That was about 2000 and Robin Williams, I pass up him incredibly a lot, we were close friends, had said, ‘Can you occur have meal in my home in San Francisco?’ And there was Francis Ford Coppola, a single of the ‘friends.’

“Francis at the end of dinner asks, ‘What about you actively playing Gepetto?’ I say, ‘Francis I could participate in the globe with you.’ We fulfilled many occasions in Rome and Los Angeles about this undertaking and then it didn’t occur.”

“I’ve been lucky,” Garrone additional, “because if not I couldn’t have designed my ‘Pinocchio.’ ”