no-masks-but-here-are-100+-products-that-will-work-against-coronavirus-germs

Obsessively cleaning your home trying to keep your family from getting sick?

The CDC says there is proof that disinfecting your home and work space properly can help fight back against the flu and coronavirus.

The easiest thing you can do both at home, in the office, or out in public is wash your hands. But you have to wash your hands the correct way.

Do: Rub your hands together with soap for at least 20 seconds. Try singing ‘Happy Birthday’ or ‘The Alphabet Song’ while washing. Hitting this time mark is essential.

Do: Keep your hands pointing down, so dirty water won’t run into your sleeves

Do: Scrub every part of your hand, including the back of your hands and thumbs.

And remember, longer finger nails can harbor more bacteria than shorter nails.

“You really need to focus on your fingertips. A lot of people wash their palms, but if you think about what you touch the most, it’s your fingertips,” said Dr. Michael Chang, Infectious Disease Specialist at UTHealth/UT Physicians.

Don’t: Touch the faucet or sink. That will only contaminate your skin.

Don’t: Forget to fully dry your hands. Wet hands spread germs easier than when they are dry.

The CDC is now urging businesses to vigorously and routinely wipe down their workplace surfaces to contain the spread of any potentially deadly virus. Keeping the office germ free doesn’t just mean wiping everything down, but choosing what you clean with and how you clean carefully.

Do: Wipe down everything at your desk or in your office at least once a week to stop new germs from growing.

Do: Leave disinfectant sprays to rest on the surface for at least 10 seconds before wipe it down.

Do: Wipe everything down with a fresh wipe or cloth. That includes your mouse, keyboard, and entire desk chair.

Speaking of your keyboard, flip it over when you leave the office every day.

Don’t: Forget to use the one-way wipe method. You never want to wipe in one direction and go back over it in the opposite direction because you will deposit germs you just cleaned up.

Don’t: Dry a surface after using an antibacterial wipe. You have to let those air dry.

“I’ve sometimes seen people use the wipe and then wipe it off and again. That’s just not as effective. You need to let that air dry, so the disinfectant in the over-the-counter stuff will have enough time to kill the germs,” said Dr. Chang.

Remember, not all products will work in your home. Look at a bottle of Lysol, Purell or Clorox. You’ll see a claim that the contents can kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus.

Those claims are true according to the Center for Biocide Chemistries. They’ve created a list of more than 100 ready to use, dilatable and wipeable biocidal products that the EPA has approved as effective at killing viruses like the coronavirus.

Here is the list:

1. 128 Disinfectant

2. 128 E-Fecticide

3. 14 plus antibacterial all-purpose cleaner

4. 20 neutral disinfectant cleaner

5. 256 Century Q

6. 3M Disinfectant Cleaner RCT Concentrate

7. 3M MBS Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate

8. 3M MBS Disinfectant Cleaner Fresh Scent Concentrate

9. 3M Neutral Quat Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate

10. 3M Quat Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate

11. A-456 ii disinfectant cleaner

12. ACS Tornado 1 – one-step disinfectant American Chemical Systems 6836-75-86408

13. All Purpose Virex

14. All Purpose Virex Diversey, Inc. 1839-83-70627

15. Array Non-Acid Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant

16. Avert Sporicidal Disinfectant Cleaner

17. Bleach disinfectant cleaner Ecolab Inc

18. Boost 3200 CIP

19. Boost 3200

20. Boost surface treatment

21. Brighton Professional Hepastat 256

22. Buckeye Eco Neutral Disinfectant

23. Buckeye Eco One-Step Disinfectant-Deodorizer-Cleaner

24. Buckeye Sanicare Lemon Quat

25. Buckeye Sanicare Mint Quat

26. Buckeye Sanicare Pine Quat

27. Buckeye Sanicare Quat 128

28. Buckeye Sanicare Quat 256

29. Buckeye Sani-Q2 B

30. Buckeye Terminator

31. Centraz San Sol 10

32. Classic Whirlpool Disinfectant and Cleaner

33. Clean Quick broad range quaternary sanitizer

34. Clear Gear Sports Spray-On

35. Clicksan disinfectant/sanitizer Ecolab Inc/kay chemical co. 6836-305-5389

36. Clorox 4 In One Disinfecting Spray

37. Clorox Clean-Up Cleaner + Bleach

38. Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox 4-in-One Disinfectant & Sanitizer

39. Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Clean-Up Disinfectant Cleaner with Bleach

40. Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner

41. Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Disinfecting Biostain & Odor Remover

42. Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Disinfecting Spray

43. Clorox Commercial Solutions Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant

44. Clorox Commercial Solutions Tilex Soap Scum Remover

45. Clorox Commercial Solutions toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach

46. Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner

47. Clorox Healthcare Bleach Germicidal Cleaner Spray

48. Clorox Healthcare Fuzion cleaner

49. Clorox Healthcare Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant

50. Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach

51. Clorox Pet Solutions Advanced Formula Disinfecting Stain & Odor Remover

52. Clorox Scentiva Bathroom Disinfectant Foamer

53. Clorox Scentiva Bathroom Disinfecting Foam Cleaner

54. Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner Clinging Bleach Gel

55. Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach

56. Cloroxpro Clorox Total 360 Disinfecting Cleaner

57. Coastwide Professional Hepastat 256

58. Confidence Plus 2

59. Cosa Oxonia Active

60. Don-O-Mite

61. Extra Spearmint Germicidal Detergent and Deodorant

62. Food contact Quat sanitizer

63. Foster First Defense

64. G-5 Sanitizer

65. GASCO Quaternary Sanitizer

66. Germ-A-Cide 64

67. Germicidal Cleaner and Disinfectant Gordon Food Service

68. Kay surface sanitizer

69. Kayquat II

70. Klercide 70/30

71. Lemon Cleaner U S Chemical

72. Lemon Disinfectant American Chemical Systems

73. Lysol bleach mold and mildew remover

74. Lysol bleach multi-purpose cleaner

75. Lysol cling & fresh toilet bowl cleaner

76. Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist

77. Lysol disinfectant spray

78. Lysol lime & rust toilet bowl cleaner

79. Lysol power plus toilet bowl cleaner

80. Lysol power toilet bowl cleaner

81. MAPS- 1 RTU

82. Medline Micro-Kill NQ5

83. Microban 24

84. Microban 24 hour Bathroom Cleaner

85. Microban 24 Hour Multi-Purpose Cleaner

86. Mixmate Germicidal Cleaner

87. Mixmate Microtech Non-Acid Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant

88. Mixmate Non-Acid Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant

89. Multi-purpose neutral ph germicidal detergent

90. Multi-quat Mega-1 Intercon

91. Neutral disinfectant cleaner Ecolab Inc

92. Neutral Disinfectant Cleaner Gordon Food Service

93. Oasis 499 HBV disinfectant

94. One-Step Disinfectant Cleaner

95. OPI Spa Complete

96. OXIVIR

97. OXIVIR 1

98. OXIVIR Tb

99. Oxonia Active

100. Oxycide daily disinfectant cleaner

101. Oxy-team disinfectant cleaner

102. Performex

103. Peroxide disinfectant and glass cleaner RTU Ecolab Inc

104. Peroxide multi-surface cleaner and disinfectant

105. Pine Cleaner Disinfectant

106. Professional Lysol disinfectant spray

107. Purell Food Processing Surface Sanitizer

108. Purell Foodservice Surface Sanitizer

109. Purell Healthcare Surface Disinfectant

110. Purell Multi-Surface Disinfectant

111. Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant

112. Q.T. 3

113. Q.T. Plus

114. Quaternary disinfectant cleaner

115. RTU Disinfectant Cleaner

116. Sani quad food service sanitizer

117. Sani-24 Germicidal Spray

118. Sanicare TBX

119. Sanifect Plus 1

120. Sanifect Plus 2 Fresh N Clean

121. Sani-Hypercide Germicidal Spray

122. Sani-Hypercide Germicidal Spray

123. Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

124. Sani-Spritz Spray Nyco Products Company

125. Sanitizer/commercial sanitizer Ecolab Inc

126. SC-RTU Disinfectant cleaner

127. Simple Green D Pro 5

128. Stepan Spray Disinfectant Concentrate

129. Super San food service sanitizer

130. Tb disinfectant cleaner ready-to-use

131. TB Quat

132. Tec-quat 128

133. Triple Play Ecolab Inc

134. United 255 Disinfect Plus

135. Virasept

136. Virex

137. VIREX II / 256

138. Wide Range II Non-Acid Disinfectant Washroom Cleaner Concentrate

139. X-Ray Apron Cleaner Disinfectant Bioxco LLC / Mediredi

