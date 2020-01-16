No more government support for dirty fossil fuels Letters

The outrageous plan by the Trump government to raise electricity prices to support dirty fossil fuels, as discussed in a recent editorial, requires states to take action – and quickly. Challenging government manipulation of energy markets is essential, but it must be accompanied by a plan to switch Illinois to 100% clean renewable energy by 2030.

The leveled costs of solar and wind energy are comparable to, or cheaper than, gas or nuclear energy. By embracing renewable technologies, the state can save interest on money, protect public health and help stabilize the climate.

SEND LETTERS: letters@suntimes.com. Provide your neighborhood or place of residence and a telephone number for verification purposes.

The Trump government is trying to cause an energy crisis. But if state legislators act to protect ratepayers and promote sustainability, this could be the spark for the remarkable shift to clean energy that the state and the world need.

Jim Walsh

Analysis of renewable energy policy

Food and water promotion

Washington, DC

Shades of “Reefer Madness”

The introduction of legal marijuana in Illinois has been quite a circus. With just a few scarce stores throughout the state, lines are out the door and sales go through the roof. Will all these people rush new pottokers to try marijuana now that it is legal? Or are they people who smoke, live, work and play alongside everyone else all their lives?

I laughed when I read the County Cook, Commissioner Larry Suffredin, claiming that first aid services will be flooded with people who stumble their brains, and our highways will become bumper car journeys due to marijuana drivers. Sounds like the company’s standard anti-pot line. Pot has been one of the great vices of our nation since the 1960s. The only thing that has changed is where we buy it.

It will be fine.

Scot Sinclair, Third Lake