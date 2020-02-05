No more vacancies; two Baton Rouge hotels acquired by LWCC

BATON ROUGE – There are no vacancies in two hotels on S. Acadian Thruway. The Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp. bought the Red Roof Inn and the La Quinta Inn near S. Acadian Thruway and I-10.

The plan is to tear them both down for now. A demo crew has already started tearing down one of them.

The nonprofit insurance company states that both hotels have contacted them separately. It acquired the La Quinta Inn last November and closed the sale of the Red Roof Inn on Monday.

“We saw it as an opportunity to invest in a large corridor in Baton Rouge. There is a lot of traffic going through here and protecting the property adjacent to our home office,” said Seth Irby, LWCC Chief Marketing Officer ,

The LWCC office is on the corner of S. Acadian Thruway and Bawell Street. The building is currently being renovated itself.

The hotels are also behind the Mexican cuisine of Mestizo Louisiana, in which restaurant owner and chef Jim Urdiales has been investing for 15 years. He tells the WBRZ that he is interested in seeing what happens to the site.

“I think what they are trying to do is something really great for this area that will help maintain cleanliness in this area and ensure future growth,” said Urdiales.

The usable furniture at both locations of the hotel was removed and donated. The LWCC announces that it will work in the coming months to demolish and clear the site. A decision about what comes next for this location is still being made.

“It’s really too early to say anything,” said Irby. “We focused on acquiring the plots and working on the demolition, and we will look into that in the coming months.”