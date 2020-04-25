No motive has been set for the murder of a New York man, a Mexican girlfriend in Juarez

from: Julian Resendiz and Roberto Delgado

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 / 07:57 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 24, 2020 / 07:57 PM EDT

EL PASO, Texas (Report Border) – Questions remained unanswered Friday about the murder of a New York man and his Mexican girlfriend earlier this week in Juarez.

Mexican police shot Patrick Landers and Karla Baca Chavez on Monday afternoon while inside a black male Jeep Wrangler and Lopez Mateos, one of Juarez’s tribal highways, Mexican police said.

Mexican news reports that gunmen shot 20 and 30 in a Jeep and that the couple were coming out of a phone booth. A photo of the Jeep has a New York license plate showing that several bullets hit the passenger seat, if the woman was seated, showing only three incidents involving the driver. Juarez police declined to comment on the details of the investigation.

Patrick Landers (left) and Karla Baca Chavez. (A Facebook photo of the public posted on social media a few days ago)

But Chihuahua state Attorney General Jorge Nava said officials have not yet determined the motive for the two murders and that his office and U.S. agents have been involved. and Juarez has communications. about the death of an American.

Landers, 32, listed Syracuse, N.Y., as his address on his Facebook page and claimed ownership of a real estate development company. He was also a golfer. Other media moguls have been listed as someone from Baldwinsville, N.Y.

Baca is a physical education teacher at Juarez elementary school, but went on a long vacation and returned only to Mexico on April 9 after their visa expired, Mexican news reports say. Her Facebook page includes some types of photos and drawings from Paris and elsewhere in Europe.

Baca police are investigating the murder of a Baca man who was a criminal in the state of Chihuahua, but Mexican police have not confirmed whether he was shot.

The border declaration on Friday reached U.S. representatives. and Juarez but did not receive a call.

Visit the BorderReport.com site for the most up-to-date news on the US-Mexico border.