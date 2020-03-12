No NCAA Tournament fans due to Coronavirus

NCAA President Mark Emmert issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that this year’s NCAA Division I college basketball tournament will be played without fans of the men’s and women’s college tournaments.

According to Emert’s statement:

The NCAA continues to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 Advisory Group. Based on my advice and discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to hold our next championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. only essential staff and limited family assistance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all our sports fans, my decision is based on my current understanding of the progress of COVID-19 in the United States. This decision is in the public health interest, including coaches, administrators, fans, and most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize that the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is a lifelong experience for students and their families. Today, we will move forward and lead championships based on current information and continue to monitor and adjust as needed.

There has been talk of moving games to places that are thought to be less at risk for the virus that is devastating the world. However, after consulting with health officials and the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory group, the association chose to continue the games with only essential assistant staff.

Emmert’s decision comes shortly after the Golden State Warriors announce they’ll play the home game Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets on empty ground. Following a San Francisco Health Office directive banning meetings of 1,000 people or more. The NBA is the first U.S. sports league to play a non-amateur game due to the coronavirus spread.

Gov. Inslee of Washington issued a similar directive banning meetings of 250 or more in the greater Seattle area.