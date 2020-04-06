No new coronavirus cases, fatalities at Lake Zurich centre because March outbreak

Two weeks after a speedy and deadly outbreak of COVID-19 cases strike a Lake Zurich assisted dwelling centre, the predicament there has stabilized, a agent mentioned.

No new coronavirus situations have been learned among the citizens or staff at Cedar Lake Assisted Living & Memory Treatment, 777 Church St., mentioned William Swearingen, an govt with Spectrum Retirement Communities, the corporation that manages the facility.

















































No additional virus-similar deaths have occurred, either, Swearingen reported.

In addition, the staffing and source shortages the facility originally encountered just after the outbreak have been settled, he extra.

“Factors are stabilizing at Cedar Lake,” explained Swearingen, the senior vice president of profits and promoting for Denver-primarily based Spectrum. “We keep on doing work to reduce spread of the COVID-19 virus inside the local community.”

Spectrum also operates assisted living centers in Libertyville, Lombard, Cary, Streamwood, South Elgin, Burr Ridge and Palos Heights. All of those facilities “are carrying out nicely” all through the pandemic, Swearingen claimed. He didn’t elaborate.

9 of Cedar Lake’s 65 residents examined beneficial for COVID-19 in the last 7 days of March. A single subsequently died at a hospital.

Two personnel tested beneficial for the virus the very same 7 days. Neither are caregivers, and both were anticipated to recover, Swearingen explained.

















































Involving people unwell employees, some who suspected they experienced the virus and other people who failed to report to get the job done out of worry of an infection, the staffing amount dropped by about 20% after the outbreak, Spectrum officials said.

The facility also commenced running small on masks, robes and gloves.

Spectrum achieved out to other companies to ask for substitution personnel and products, and word distribute by using the Every day Herald and other media.

Donations of protective equipment poured in, as did occupation apps from men and women dwelling in the Lake Zurich location who wished to fill openings for nurses, caregivers and other professionals.

The Lake County Wellbeing Department advises long-expression health and fitness treatment facilities to verify staff for fever and other symptoms once or two times a day.

Any citizens or people who establish signs or symptoms really should either be examined or presumed to be infected. The section endorses preserving unwell men and women with each other as most effective as possible to limit distribute of the virus.

As of Sunday afternoon, Lake County had 756 verified situations of COVID-19, which includes 14 deaths.















































