No one Has A Clue What The Fuck Is Taking place In This Video But It’s Major Chaotic Power

My neat Gen Z cousin Coen despatched me a movie on Twitter final evening. I’m not confident how to explain it but if you were to glance up ‘chaos’ in some type of Twitter dictionary, this clip would be très suited.

It was posted by comic Luke Mones (@lukemones) and has racked up 14 million sights due to the fact yesterday. Those views are from me by itself, trying to determine out what the fuck is going on below. This clip of underneath 1 moment has managed to develop a more elaborate plot that Westworld, extra chaos than The Eric Andre Clearly show and with heroes and villains more difficult to confirm than Breaking Negative.

It shows an condominium flooding, a guy jumping off a just one-storey balcony, a baby screaming, a extremely dented bonnet and one triumphant thumbs up. It is pure, unbridled chaos. What is going on? No one particular is familiar with. Possibly no one particular will at any time know.

If you have solutions, I really encourage you to achieve out to me. If not, you should enjoy in this article and join me on this journey:

The poster @lukemones has practically specified zero context close to this online video. So let’s attempt and split this down, listed here are my concerns:

1. What is up with the drinking water? Where by is it coming from? What triggered it?

2. Who is he? Is he the culprit? Why and how is he drenched from head to toe? What was going on 5 minutes just before this video took spot?

3. Why did not he just take the stairs?

4. WHY Did not HE JUST Choose THE STAIRS?

5. Is he alright?

6. Was that thumbs up important? What is the fantastic information?

7. Whose automobile is it lol?

8. Can anyone mute this boy or girl?

9. Is this a lodge?

10. Why is the window damaged?

11. Are these folks socially distancing? Is the thumbs up male the only 1 taking preventative corona measures?

12. These are wonderful bouquets.

(Far more of an observation, I’ll confess.)

13. Is this just a TikTok long gone incorrect? (very likely I reckon)

14. Who will participate in the guide purpose when this at some point receives designed into a characteristic film?

15. And lastly IS THIS True?

I have experienced a fantastic browse of the replies and this Twitter user has experienced the finest guess so considerably:

I have a theory. The jumper bought really substantial in a non smoking cigarettes place. Tripped the fireplace alarm. Motel guests evac to parking whole lot among the them, “That’s our vehicle!” Lady observing in horror as stoned man emerges, realizes what he’s done and scrambles to hide in the bouquets. Reefer insanity

— w e l l – l i k e d (@IsaacLeicht) April 7, 2020

If this is right I would like to know what strain he was using tobacco.

Unnecessary to say, the remark segment is hilarious.

