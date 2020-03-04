No one hurt after tanker truck fire on U.S. 301

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was hurt after a tanker truck caught fire on U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County.

The incident happened just south of Rhodine Road around 2: 30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the tanker was carrying molten sulfur, but the cab’s natural gas tanks were what caused the fire. They were venting when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire was contained in the cab and there were no leaks, officials said.

The incident shut down the roadway in both directions, but all lanes have since reopened.

